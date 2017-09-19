Jaylen Brown Comments on Kyrie Irving Believing the Earth Is Flat

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Kyrie Irving is already making an impact on the Boston Celtics, though not in ways that have anything to do with basketball.

Per ESPN.com's Chris Forsberg, Celtics forward Jaylen Brown said Tuesday he could agree with Irving's theory that the earth is flat:

Irving posited his theory during a February appearance on the Road Trippin' with R.J. & Channing podcast hosted by his then-Cleveland Cavaliers teammates Richard Jefferson and Channing Frye.

"I'm telling you, it's right in front of our faces. They lie to us," he said. "There is no concrete information except for the information that they're giving us. They're particularly putting you in the direction of what to believe and what not to believe. The truth is right there; you just got to go searching for it."

Irving's theory has gained traction outside the sports world. Middle school teacher Nick Gurol told a seminar (via NPR's Avi Wolfman-Arent) that his students were asking questions about the earth being flat.

"And immediately I start to panic," Gurol said. "How have I failed these kids so badly they think the earth is flat just because a basketball player says it?"

The Celtics acquired Irving in a trade with the Cavaliers on Aug. 30. The four-time All-Star is coming off a season in which he set career highs with 25.2 points per game and a 47.3 shooting percentage and helped Cleveland reach its third consecutive NBA Finals.