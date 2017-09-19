    Devils Forward Brian Boyle Diagnosed with Chronic Myeloid Leukemia

    September 19, 2017

    TORONTO, CANADA - MARCH 07: Brian Boyle #24 of the Toronto Maple Leafs looks on during warmup prior to an NHL game against the Detroit Red Wings at Air Canada Centre on March 7, 2017 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)
    Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

    The New Jersey Devils announced Tuesday that center Brian Boyle was diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukemia.

    The 32-year-old said he's focused on the first game of the season.

    "My mindset is on Oct. 7. I don't like missing games. I feel as close to normal as you can feel," Boyle said, per the team's Twitter account. "We have a good plan of attack, and I look forward to getting on the ice and playing."

    Boyle had missed practice for what was described as a "personal issue," per Andrew Gross of the Record.

    Amanda Stein of the team's official site provided more details:

    The 10-year veteran signed a two-year deal with the Devils in July after splitting time with the Tampa Bay Lightning and Toronto Maple Leafs last season. He finished the year with 13 goals and 12 assists in 75 games, adding two assists in six playoff games.

