Ereck Flowers to Remain as New York Giants' Starting LT, Says Ben McAdoo

Al Bello/Getty Images

New York Giants head coach Ben McAdoo told reporters Tuesday he is "absolutely" sticking with Ereck Flowers as his starting left tackle despite a shaky showing in the team's 24-10 loss to the Detroit Lions on Monday night at MetLife Stadium, according to SNY's Ralph Vacchiano.

"Ereck is a young player," McAdoo added, per NJ.com's Dan Duggan. "He did some good things in the ballgame yesterday. He gets singled out, and that's the way it goes in this league. But again, the breakdowns are spread out. It's not just one player making breakdowns. The breakdowns are spread out, and I'm included—throw me in there."

The Giants offensive line lacked cohesion across the board Monday evening, but Flowers' struggles proved most glaring as he allowed three sacks to Lions edge-rusher Ezekiel Ansah.

According to Pro Football Focus, Ansah finished with the highest grade (85.9) of any player on the field Monday, while Flowers floundered with a tally of 47.3.

The bad news for Flowers is things won't get any easier with a road showdown against the Philadelphia Eagles looming Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field.

New York's NFC East foes wield a physically imposing defensive lines—one anchored by Brandon Graham, Fletcher Cox, Tim Jernigan, Chris Long and 2017 first-round pick Derek Barnett.

The defense has eight sacks through two games, and the Eagles' primary pass-rushers should be licking their chops as they hunker down and watch film of Flowers and a Giants offensive line that has failed to keep Eli Manning upright during an eye-opening 0-2 start to the season.