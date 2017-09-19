Lionel Messi Nets 300th Goal at Camp Nou as Barcelona Beats Eibar in La Liga

David Ramos/Getty Images

Barcelona defeated Eibar 6-1 at the Camp Nou on Tuesday night, with the Catalan giants reinforcing their lead at the top of La Liga.

Lionel Messi scored his 300th goal at the Camp Nou as he netted four times on the night.

The hosts scored twice in the first half as Messi converted a penalty and Paulinho headed home.

Denis Suarez made it 3-0 shortly after half-time, but Sergi Enrich struck back for Eibar after 57 minutes.

Manu Fernandez/Associated Press

However, Messi grabbed his second just two minutes later and completed his hat-trick shortly after the hour mark.

There was time for a fourth goal for the icon as he calmly flicked the ball home with two minutes remaining.

Denis Suarez and Gerard Deulofeu came into the side for Barca, as Luis Suarez found himself in the unfamiliar position of substitute.

There was no sign of a big scoreline in the first half, with the Catalan giants playing well within their capabilities.

David Ramos/Getty Images

Barca were gifted an opening goal after 20 minutes as Nelson Semedo was fouled in the box by Alex Galvez.

Messi stepped up to take the penalty, and he lifted his shot beyond goalkeeper Marko Dmitrovic.

Barca doubled their lead before half-time, with Brazil international Paulinho continuing his fine start to life in Catalonia.



The midfielder beat the defence to head home from a corner, to the roars of the home crowd.

WhoScored.com highlighted the goalscorer's contribution:

Eibar collapsed in the second half, as Messi and Barca ran riot to score three quick goals, including four on the night for the Argentinian wizard.

Denis Suarez made it 3-0 shortly after the interval, but Enrich gave traveling supporters something to cheer with his 57th-minute finish.

However, it was at this point that Messi took over. The attacker was clinical as he broke into the box, finishing twice in three minutes to crush the visitors' faint hopes.

BigSport tipped their hat to Messi's outstanding haul:

The game and atmosphere were killed after Messi's treble, and the match was reduced to walking pace with Eibar beaten and bloodied.

Barca crawled to the three points as the Camp Nou emptied well before the end, but there was time for Messi to score a fourth, as his nonchalant finish at the death completed a wonderful night for the superstar.