Lawrence Timmons Suspended by Dolphins After Unauthorized Absence

The Miami Dolphins announced Tuesday they have suspended linebacker Lawrence Timmons indefinitely.

Timmons was inactive for Sunday's 19-17 win over the Los Angeles Chargers after he left the team hotel Saturday "after growing angry about something not related to the team," according to the Miami Herald's Adam H. Beasley.

The Miami Herald's Barry Jackson confirmed a report from TMZ Sports that stated the Dolphins called Timmons' family members and others close to him before filing a missing persons report. ESPN.com's Adam Schefter reported Timmons returned to the team Sunday but that the team decided against letting him play in Week 2.

Schefter also spoke to a source who said the 11-year veteran is "doing much better [Monday] and wants to resume playing immediately." According to Schefter, Timmons will meet with doctors Monday to determine what led to his sudden departure.

Speaking to reporters Monday, Dolphins head coach Adam Gase declined to make a commitment to Timmons when asked if the 31-year-old still has a future with the team.

"Nothing to add, for what I have right now," Gase said. "Really just gathering a lot of information. I've got a few other things I have to deal with the guys who played yesterday."

Timmons is in the first year of a two-year, $12 million deal that included $11 million guaranteed. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport tweeted Timmons' indefinite suspension could jeopardize the $4.5 million in guaranteed money he's set to receive in 2018.