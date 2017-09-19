Corey Coleman Placed on IR After Suffering Hand Injury

David Richard/Associated Press

The Cleveland Browns announced Tuesday they have placed wide receiver Corey Coleman on injured reserve due to a hand injury he suffered during the team's Week 2 loss to the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium.

The Browns also noted they signed wideout Jordan Leslie to the practice squad.

Coleman was injured after falling awkwardly following an incomplete pass in the fourth quarter.

The team announced Monday the second-year player had surgery on a fractured metacarpal in his right hand. During his rookie season, he suffered a similar injury that caused him to miss six games.

After winning the 2015 Biletnikoff Award at Baylor as the nation's best wide receiver, Coleman was selected No. 15 overall by the Browns in the 2016 NFL draft. The 23-year-old showed promise with 413 receiving yards and three touchdowns on 33 receptions, despite only playing in 10 games.

Through two games this season, Coleman's six receptions are tied for second on the Browns. He's also one of two Cleveland players with a touchdown reception, along with rookie tight end David Njoku.

If the Browns designate Coleman to return, he can begin practice in six weeks and play in games after eight weeks.