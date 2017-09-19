La Liga Table 2017 Week 5: Updated Standings Following Tuesday's Results

David Ramos/Getty Images

Barcelona slammed six past Eibar at home in La Liga, as Lionel Messi scored his 300th goal at the Camp Nou in a 6-1 victory on Tuesday.

Messi scored four times as the hosts ran out easy winners, with the Blaugrana going through the gears in the second half.

Valencia gave a stellar performance as they destroyed Malaga 5-0 at the Mestalla Stadium.

Here are the latest standings:

La Liga Table (Goal Difference)

1. Barcelona 15 (+15)

2. Sevilla 10 (+5)

3. Valencia 9 (+6)

4. Real Sociedad 9 (+4)

5. Real Madrid 8 (+5)

6. Atletico Madrid 8 (+5)

7. Athletic Bilbao 7 (+2)

8. Villarreal 6 (+1)

9. Levante 6 (+1)

10. Leganes 6 (0)

11. Las Palmas 6 (-2)

12. Real Betis 6 (-2)

13. Eibar 6 (-7)

14. Getafe 4 (-1)

15. Girona 4 (-2)

16. Espanyol 4 (-5)

17. Celta Vigo 3 (-2)

18. Deportivo La Coruna 1 (-6)

19. Alaves 0 (-7)

20. Malaga 0 (-10)

Recap

Barca registered a comprehensive win at home to Eibar, but the hosts gave a lacklustre first-half display.

Despite their lack of quality early on, Messi scored from the penalty spot after 20 minutes as Nelson Semedo was fouled by Alex Galvez.

Paulinho doubled the advantage before half-time, rising above the defence to make it 2-0 at the interval.

Barca finally kicked into overdrive after reemerging from the dressing room, and it took just minutes for Denis Suarez to net the third of the night.

Sergi Enrich surprised the home supporters as he grabbed a goal back for the visitors after 57 minutes.

With the game stretched at this point, Messi took full advantage, scoring twice in three minutes to complete his hat-trick.

At 5-1 and just past the hour mark, the contest was dead, but there was still time for Messi to grab his fourth as he prodded the ball past goalkeeper Marko Dmitrovic.

Malaga were obliterated by a rampant Valencia, as the hosts smashed five goals without reply from the travelling side.

Santi Mina's header opened the scoring after 17 minutes, but Malaga's rearguard stayed intact until half-time.

The second half was a separate affair, with Los Che putting their opponents to the sword.

The star of the show was Simone Zaza, who slammed in an eight-minute hat-trick.

Zaza netted his first after 55 minutes to open the floodgates for the Italian as he displayed his full array of finishing.

The striker was welcomed into an exclusive club with his display:

Rodrigo Moreno found the bottom corner with four minutes remaining to complete the emphatic scoreline.

Valencia are up to third after their win and fighting at the right end of the table after struggling against relegation in the last couple of seasons in La Liga.