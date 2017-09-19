    Former NFL CB Charles Tillman Reportedly Training to Join FBI

    Joseph ZuckerFeatured ColumnistSeptember 19, 2017

    Chicago Bears cornerback Charles Tillman (33) waits for a play to begin during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Chicago, Thursday, Aug. 14, 2014. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
    Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

    Having retired from the NFL in July 2016, former Chicago Bears cornerback Charles Tillman is working toward joining the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Chicago Tribune's Brad Biggs reported Tuesday.      

    Special agent Garrett Croon, the spokesperson for the FBI's Chicago bureau, declined to confirm whether Tillman is training with the FBI, saying the bureau "[doesn't] speak about personnel matters."

    Tillman spent his first 12 years in the NFL with the Bears before playing for the Carolina Panthers in 2015.

                           

