Former NFL CB Charles Tillman Reportedly Training to Join FBI

Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

Having retired from the NFL in July 2016, former Chicago Bears cornerback Charles Tillman is working toward joining the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Chicago Tribune's Brad Biggs reported Tuesday.

Special agent Garrett Croon, the spokesperson for the FBI's Chicago bureau, declined to confirm whether Tillman is training with the FBI, saying the bureau "[doesn't] speak about personnel matters."

Tillman spent his first 12 years in the NFL with the Bears before playing for the Carolina Panthers in 2015.

