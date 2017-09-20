7 Keys to Victory in Oakland Raiders' Week 3 Matchup

0 of 7

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

The Oakland Raiders ran, bulldozed and danced their way to a 45-20 blowout victory over the New York Jets in Week 2. Now, we'll pause the music and head back to the drawing board to identify seven keys to victory for a Week 3 matchup against the Washington Redskins.

The Redskins haven't fielded the same fluid offense from 2016. Thus far, quarterback Kirk Cousins has thrown two touchdowns to one interception. He's building a rapport with Terrelle Pryor and leaning on Jamison Crowder and Ryan Grant as his top three receivers. Pierre Garcon and DeSean Jackson signed with San Francisco 49ers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, respectively.

The Raiders come into this contest with a more productive offense, but that's not an excuse for sloppy play. Offensive coordinator Todd Downing should continue to implement new wrinkles for the offense as witnessed on Sunday, with wideout Cordarrelle Patterson taking three direct handoffs for 57 rushing yards and a touchdown.

How should the Raiders go about earning a victory for a 3-0 start?