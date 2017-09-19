Red Sox, Patriots, Bruins, Revolution Will Play Anti-Racism PSA Before Games

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Five Boston professional sports teams will air anti-racism public service announcements at each of their home games.

Per Adrian Walker of the Boston Globe, the Boston Red Sox will be the first team to air the anti-racism PSA at Fenway Park on Sept. 28. The Boston Bruins, Boston Celtics, New England Patriots and New England Revolution will also show the video "featuring athletes calling on fans to take a stand against racism and hate speech at sports venues."

During a May 1 game at Fenway Park between the Baltimore Orioles and Red Sox, Orioles center fielder Adam Jones said he received racist taunts from fans in the stands.

“A disrespectful fan threw a bag of peanuts at me,’’ he said, via Bob Nightengale of USA Today. “I was called the N-word a handful of times tonight. Thanks. Pretty awesome.’’

Red Sox CEO Sam Kennedy told Walker the incident involving Jones gave them the idea to open up a dialogue about racism.

“When the incidents in May occurred, one of the first things we recognized was sports teams are high-profile, and we have the opportunity to help lead a high-level discussion around this,” he said. “We wanted to take the lead in taking a stand against racism.”

On Sept. 13, a group of five fans hung a banner over the Green Monster in left field at Fenway Park that read "Racism is as American as baseball."

One of the group members told CSN New England's Evan Drellich the sign was intended "to have a conversation about" the history of racism in Boston.