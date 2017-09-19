Michael Beasley Wants World to Know 'I'm Your Favorite Player's Favorite Player'

Gary Dineen/Getty Images

Recently signed New York Knicks forward Michael Beasley made some interesting and potentially polarizing comments while addressing the media Tuesday.

According to ESPN's Ian Begley, Beasley made a bold claim regarding how other NBA players feel about him: "I'm your favorite player's favorite player. It's not enough for me for him to know that. I want the world to know that."

In addition to that, Beasley said he believes the Knicks can earn the No. 5 or No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference this season, adding that he, Carmelo Anthony, Kristaps Porzingis and Tim Hardaway Jr. are all capable of scoring 25 points per game, according to Begley.

The 28-year-old veteran spent last season with the Milwaukee Bucks, averaging 9.4 points and 3.4 rebounds per contest in 56 games.

Beasley was originally selected No. 2 overall in the 2008 NBA draft by the Miami Heat before bouncing between the Minnesota Timberwolves, Phoenix Suns, Heat again, Houston Rockets and Bucks.

The former Kansas State standout also enjoyed two separate stints in the Chinese Basketball Association.

In 509 career NBA games, Beasley boasts averages of 12.6 points and 4.7 rebounds.

He joins a Knicks team that went 31-51 last season and hasn't reached the playoffs since the 2012-13 campaign.