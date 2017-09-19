Oregon State QB Jake Luton's Back Injury Diagnosed as Thoracic Spine Fracture

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Oregon State quarterback Jake Luton is listed as week-to-week after a back injury suffered Saturday in a 52-23 loss to Washington State at Martin Stadium in Pullman, Washington, was diagnosed as a thoracic spine fracture.

Danny Moran of the Oregonian provided the update Monday. Luton was taken to a local hospital after suffering the injury but was discharged Saturday night.

The redshirt junior previously posted a message on social media thanking everyone for their support after the scary incident that required him to get stretchered off the field:

Moran noted Beavers head coach Gary Andersen was asked after the game why his starting quarterback was still in the lineup with Washington State holding a commanding fourth-quarter lead.

"If we can do anything to keep them in a position to keep moving forward, we've got to keep pressing it," he said. "That's where we are right now as a program. Our kids can use every rep that they can get."

The loss dropped Oregon State to 1-3 heading into its bye week. Luton has completed 61.5 percent of his throws for 853 yards with four touchdowns and four interceptions so far in 2017.

Darell Garretson is set to take the reins of the Beavers offense until Luton is cleared to return. Conor Blount or Aidan Willard will move into the backup role when the team returns to action Sept. 30 with a home game at Reser Stadium against Washington.