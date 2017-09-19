Matt Olson Joins Rare Company as Rookie with Powerful 20-Game Stretch

Duane Burleson/Getty Images

Oakland Athletics rookie Matt Olson went 1-for-3 with a home run during Monday's 8-3 win over the Detroit Tigers. In doing so, he became just the third rookie in MLB history to hit 14 home runs over a 20-game stretch, per Elias Sports Bureau (via ESPN.com).

The other two players to achieve the same feat are Rudy York, who set the mark in 1937 with the Detroit Tigers, and Mark McGwire, who matched it during the 1987 season with the A's.

Olson has been one of the league's best rookies during 2017. Heading into Tuesday, he ranks seventh in home runs (22) and second in OPS (1.023) of all rookies who've collected at least 100 at-bats this season.

A left-handed batter, Olson has produced more against right-handed pitching this season, boasting a 1.104 OPS against righties compared to .747 against lefties. He's also been a more active hitter at Oakland Coliseum, posting a .301 batting average there compared to .236 during away games.

In addition to his 14 homers over the 20-game stretch, Olson has slashed .311/.400/.892 and has batted in 25 runs. The A's have gone 10-10 since Olson caught fire—a much better winning percentage than their 66-84 overall record heading into Tuesday's action.

The rookie will attempt to continue his power-hitting ways Tuesday when the A's face off against the Tigers. Rookie left-hander Chad Bell, who is 0-3 with a 6.42 ERA and 1.77 WHIP, is set to toe the rubber for the hosts.