    EPL 100: Ranking of Premier League's Best Players After Matchday 5

    Sam TigheWorld Football Tactics Lead WriterSeptember 20, 2017

    After five gameweeks, the Premier League table shows the Manchester clubs neck and neck at the summit; level on points, goal difference and even goals scored. That fierce battle for supremacy also filters into our EPL 100, as the two clubs boast many of the top-performing players in each position.

    We have updated our lists to take into account the latest weekend of action. It's divided into seven different position groups and is based solely on performances in the Premier League in 2017-18.

    In order to be eligible, you need to have taken part in at least half the games your team has played. Therefore, those who have only featured in two or fewer of the five matches so far this season aren't included.

     Goalkeepers

    MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 17: David De Gea of Manchester United celebrates his sides second goal during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Everton at Old Trafford on September 17, 2017 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Alex Live
    Alex Livesey/Getty Images

    David De Gea retains the No. 1 spot and this week put significant distance between himself and the rest of the pack.

    He has four clean sheets from five games, but even in the relatively easy wins, he's still required to pull off a few impressive stops. Twice he denied Everton with the score at 1-0, ensuring the game did not swing against the Red Devils.

    Lukasz Fabianski's form looks like it's going to be crucial to Swansea City's relegation battle this year. He played well against Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley Stadium on Sunday and collected his third clean sheet of the campaign.

    He will need to keep doing that and hope his team-mates can figure out how to find the back of the opposition net at the same time.

    Biggest rise: Lukasz Fabianski (+4)

    Biggest fall: Jordan Pickford (-3)

    Top 10 Goalkeepers
    RankPlayerClub
    1David De Gea (Stay)Manchester United
    2Jonas Lossl (Stay)Huddersfield Town
    3Jack Butland (Stay)Stoke City
    4Lukasz Fabianski (+4)Swansea City
    5Rob Elliot (Stay)Newcastle United
    6Ben Foster (Stay)West Bromwich Albion
    7Jordan Pickford (-3)Everton
    8Thibaut Courtois (+1)Chelsea
    9Kasper Schmeichel (-2)Leicester City
    10Ederson Moraes (New!)Manchester City

     Right-Backs/Right-Wing-Backs

    WATFORD, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 16: Kyle Walker of Manchester City and Richarlison de Andrade of Watford battle for possession during the Premier League match between Watford and Manchester City at Vicarage Road on September 16, 2017 in Watford, England. (P
    Dan Mullan/Getty Images

    The emphatic combination of a rocket strike and a clean sheet ensures Antonio Valencia keeps his throne this week. 

    Just below him, Cedric Soares and Kyle Walker continue to impress, steadily creeping upward, while the fact Kiko Femenia was injured and missed Watford's 6-0 defeat to Manchester City keeps his stock intact.

    Quality right-back performances have been in short supply across the league, and once you get past the top seven here, you're really reaching for names.

    Biggest rise: Kyle Walker (+2)

    Biggest fall: Multiple (-1)

    Top 10 RBs/RWBs
    RankPlayerClub
    1Antonio Valencia (Stay)Manchester United
    2Cedric Soares (+1)Southampton
    3Kiko Femenia (-1)Watford
    4Kyle Walker (+2)Manchester City
    5Danilo (Stay)Manchester City
    6Tommy Smith (+1)Huddersfield Town
    7Allan Nyom (-1)West Bromwich Albion
    8Matthew Lowton (+1)Burnley
    9Victor Moses (-1)Chelsea
    10Adam Smith (New!)Bournemouth

    Left-Backs/Left Wing-Backs

    LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 17: Sead Kolasinac of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Chelsea and Arsenal at Stamford Bridge on September 17, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images)
    Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

    Sead Kolasinac has now played more minutes at left wing-back than he has at centre-back, so he's able to switch categories. He comes in at No. 1 having put in another strong showing at the weekend, leapfrogging the subdued Marcos Alonso and the rested Ben Davies.

    Chris Lowe's brilliant start to the campaign has begun to falter, and his giving away of a penalty in rash circumstances against Leicester City sees him fall to eighth. 

    On the whole, the performance levels in this position have been far stronger than at right-back.

    Biggest rise: Sead Kolasinac (+5)

    Biggest fall: Chris Lowe (-4)

    Top 10 LBs/LWBs
    RankPlayerClub
    1Sead Kolasinac (+5)Arsenal 
    2Ben Davies (Stay)Tottenham Hotspur
    3Marcos Alonso (Stay)Chelsea
    4Benjamin Mendy (+1)Manchester City
    5Daley Blind (-2)Manchester United
    6Ryan Bertrand (Stay)Southampton
    7Stephen Ward (+1)Burnley
    8Chris Lowe (-4)Huddersfield Town
    9Chancel Mbemba (Stay)Newcastle United
    10Chris Brunt (New!)West Bromwich Albion

    Centre-Backs

    NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 16: Jamaal Lascelles of Newcastle United celebrates after he scores the winning goal during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Stoke City at St. James Park on September 16, 2017 in Newcastle up
    Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

    The biggest risers this week can be found here, where certain individuals are starting to heat up.

    John Stones put in a stunning performance at Watford on Saturday, killing the home side with accurate passing and wrapping up their attacking runners well. Jamaal Lascelles was similarly impactful, netting his second goal of the season to give Newcastle United another valuable three-point haul.

    Burnley duo Ben Mee and James Tarkowski continue to play out of their skins. How much longer will they keep this up?

    Biggest rise: John Stones (+12), Jamaal Lascelles (+9)

    Biggest fall: Zanka (-5)

    Top 20 CBs
    RankPlayerClub
    1Eric Bailly (+1)Manchester United
    2Christopher Schindler (-1)Huddersfield Town
    3Ben Mee (Stay)Burnley
    4James Tarkowski (+3)Burnley
    5Kurt Zouma (+2)Stoke City
    6John Stones (+12)Manchester City
    7Jamaal Lascelles (+9)Newcastle United 
    8Jan Vertonghen (+1)Tottenham Hotspur
    9Ciaran Clark (+2)Newcastle United
    10Phil Jones (Stay)Manchester United
    11Cesar Azpilicueta (-3)Chelsea
    12Zanka (-5)
    		Huddersfield Town
    13Toby Alderweireld (Stay)Tottenham Hotspur
    14Ahmed Hegazi (+6)West Bromwich Albion
    15Maya Yoshida (New!)Southampton
    16Federico Fernandez (New!)Swansea City
    17Shkodran Mustafi (New!)Arsenal
    18Harry Maguire (-1)Leicester City
    19Alfie Mawson (New!)Swansea City
    20Lewis Dunk (New!)Brighton

    Defensive Midfielders/Central Midfielders

    Manchester City's Belgian midfielder Kevin De Bruyne (L) celebrates scoring their second goal with Manchester City's Spanish midfielder David Silva (R) during the English Premier League football match between Manchester City and West Bromwich Albion at th
    PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

    There's change at the top in this section, with Manchester City duo Kevin De Bruyne and David Silva rising to nab the top two spots after more scintillating showings against Watford.

    Nemanja Matic's own excellent performance against Everton allows him to stay in third, while the injured Paul Pogba drops just below him. Fernandinho's complex role stabilising this brilliant City attack is rewarded with fifth spot.

    Abdoulaye Doucoure and Nathaniel Chalobah take big hits to their stock for their part in the 6-0 drubbing they received.

    Biggest rise: Kevin De Bruyne (+6), Fernandinho (+6)

    Biggest fall: Abdoulaye Doucoure (-6)

    Top 20 DMs/CMs
    RankPlayerClub
    1David Silva (+3)Manchester City
    2Kevin De Bruyne (+6)Manchester City
    3Nemanja Matic (Stay)Manchester United
    4Paul Pogba (-3)Manchester United
    5Fernandinho (+6)Manchester City
    6Aaron Mooy (-1)Huddersfield Town
    7N'Golo Kante (-1)Chelsea
    8Abdoulaye Doucoure (-6)Watford
    9Mario Lemina (+6)Southampton
    10Steven Defour (-1)Burnley
    11Jack Cork (-1)Burnley
    12Nathaniel Chalobah (-3)Watford
    13Mikel Merino (+1)Newcastle United
    14Mousa Dembele (-2)Tottenham Hotspur
    15Gareth Barry (+2)West Bromwich Albion
    16Sam Clucas (New!)Swansea City
    17Philip Billing (-5)Huddersfield Town
    18Oriol Romeu (+2)Southampton
    19Darren Fletcher (-3)
    		Stoke City
    20Idrissa Gueye (-2)Everton

    Attacking Midfielders/Wingers

    LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 17: Danny Welbeck of Arsenal attempts to get away from Cesc Fabregas of Chelsea during the Premier League match between Chelsea and Arsenal at Stamford Bridge on September 17, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Get
    Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

    Only two players retained their previous position from last week in this section: fifth-placed Sadio Mane, who is serving a suspension, and leader Henrikh Mkhitaryan, who netted a neat strike against Everton—his first of the campaign.

    Danny Welbeck's been on a nice run of form and continued that into Arsenal's bout with Chelsea, but he left the pitch with an injury, which is a huge shame for him. At least he'll have the international break to recover.

    Raheem Sterling continues to sneak his way up the rankings and deserves his high position, having now scored in three successive Premier League matches.

    Biggest rise: Danny Welbeck (+4)

    Biggest fall: Richarlison (-6)

    Top 20 AMs/Wingers
    RankPlayerClub
    1Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Stay)Manchester United
    2Mohamed Salah (+1)Liverpool
    3Christian Eriksen (-1)Tottenham Hotspur
    4Raheem Sterling (+3)Manchester City
    5Sadio Mane (Stay)Liverpool
    6Marcus Rashford (-2)Manchester United
    7Juan Mata (+2)Manchester United
    8Anthony Martial (+2)Manchester United
    9Danny Welbeck (+4)Arsenal
    10Michail Antonio (+2)West Ham United
    11Dele Alli (-3)Tottenham Hotspur
    12Richarlison (-6)Watford
    13Elias Kachunga (+3)Huddersfield Town
    14Robbie Brady (New!)Burnley
    15Tom Cleverley (-4)Watford
    16Ruben Loftus-Cheek (+2)Crystal Palace
    17Riyad Mahrez (-3)Leicester City
    18Pascal Gross (New!)Brighton & Hove Albion
    19Nathan Redmond (-4)Southampton
    20Tom Ince (New!)Brighton & Hove Albion

    Strikers

    Manchester City's Argentinian striker Sergio Aguero signals a good pass to a teammate during the English Premier League football match between Watford and Manchester City at Vicarage Road Stadium in Watford, north of London on September 16, 2017. / AFP PH
    BEN STANSALL/Getty Images

    Unsurprisingly, Sergio Aguero shoots to the top of this section having netted a hat-trick (and added an assist) against Watford, displacing his colleague Gabriel Jesus, who also impressed in that game.

    Alvaro Morata, Roberto Firmino, Harry Kane and Alexandre Lacazette all drop two spots, though all flashed a few positives in their performances. In the case of Firmino, it is again necessary to question why Jurgen Klopp pushes him out wide to fit Daniel Sturridge into the XI—he doesn't generally play that well from the flank, just rotate them!

    We were so short for strikers to make up the 10 that Wayne Rooney comes in to prop them up. He's been fine but did miss a brilliant chance at Old Trafford on Sunday.

    Biggest rise: Sergio Aguero (+5)

    Biggest fall: Multiple (-2)

    Top 10 Strikers
    RankPlayerClub
    1Sergio Aguero (+5)Manchester City
    2Gabriel Jesus (-1)Manchester City
    3Romelu Lukaku (+1)Manchester United
    4Alvaro Morata (-2)Chelsea
    5Roberto Firmino (-2)Liverpool
    6Jamie Vardy (+2)Leicester City
    7Harry Kane (-2)Tottenham Hotspur
    8Chris Wood (+1)Burnley
    9Alexandre Lacazette (-2)Arsenal
    10Wayne Rooney (New!)Everton

                     

    All statistics via WhoScored.com 

