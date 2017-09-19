Indian Premier Futsal League 2017: Results, Latest Group Standings After Tuesday

ARUN SANKAR/Getty Images

Bengaluru Royals defeated Mumbai Warriors 6-2 at the 2017 Indian Premier Futsal League on Tuesday, as Paul Scholes' team got the better of Ryan Giggs' side, with the Manchester United legends featuring in the match.

Telugu Tigers beat Kerala Cobras 3-2 at the Koramangala Indoor Stadium, in the second encounter of the night in Bengaluru.

The latest standings can be found at the Premier Futsal's official website.

Recap

It was a comprehensive day at the office for Scholes and the Royals, as they rolled past the Warriors with ease.

The teams confirmed their squads via their official Twitter accounts ahead of the tie:

Jonathan Silva opened the scoring for Bengaluru after just seven minutes, with the pivot grabbing his brace six minutes later with a clinical back heel.

Raj Kiran made it 3-0 as the Royals charged ahead, and their opponents appeared to have little answer to their effective tactics.

Carlos Goncalves struck back for the visitors before Petterson Medeiros' effort made it 4-1, but the Warriors remained in the contest as Carlos scored his second.

Medeiros extended the lead to 5-2 late in the game, leaving Renzo Grasso to complete the scoring for the winners.

In the second game of the night, Telugu won a close encounter with Kerala, prevailing 3-2.

Mai Thanh Dat opened the scoring in the first minute as the Tigers roared out of the blocks, but Raphael Mathia equalised after seven minutes as the Cobras' venom was felt.

The Tigers immediately made it 2-1 through an own-goal by Mathia before a breath could be drawn, but Tairong Petchtiam dragged Kerala level just moments later.

It was left to Italian star Mauro Canal to earn the winner for Telugu.