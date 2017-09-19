Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers Odds, Analysis, NFL Betting Pick

Harry How/Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers own the edge in the recent rivalry with the Los Angeles Rams, winning six of the last eight meetings straight up, going 6-2 against the spread. The 49ers hope to add to that run, and pick up their first win of this season, when they battle Los Angeles in the 135th edition of this once-great series Thursday night at Levi's Stadium.

NFL point spread: The Rams opened as three-point favorites; the total was 42 early in the week, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

NFL betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 18.6-17.9 Rams (NFL picks on every game)

Why the Rams can cover the spread

Los Angeles is looking to bounce back after losing at home to Washington on Sunday 27-20. The Rams spotted the Redskins an early 13-0 lead, rallied to tie the game at 20-20 midway through the fourth quarter, but gave up a Kirk Cousins touchdown pass on a third down with just under two minutes to go and could not respond.

Los Angeles quarterback Jared Goff completed 15 of 25 passes for 224 yards and one touchdown, but he threw a bad interception on the Rams' final possession, ending any thoughts of forcing overtime. Meanwhile, running back Todd Gurley accounted for 136 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns, including an 18-yard effort on a dump-off catch that got Los Angeles to within 20-17 in the third quarter.

The Rams opened this season with that 46-9 romp over Indianapolis, easily covering the four-point spread.

Why the 49ers can cover the spread

San Francisco is searching for its first success of this season after losing a tough one at Seattle last week 12-9. The 49ers trailed the Seahawks 6-0 after the first quarter, came back to take a 9-6 lead early in the fourth, but let Seattle drive 82 yards to a touchdown on the next possession and came up empty from there.

However, San Francisco held on for an easy cover as 12-point underdogs.

On the day the 49ers ran the ball for 159 yards, including 124 on just 15 carries by Carlos Hyde. And the defense stiffened twice deep inside its own territory, holding the Seahawks to a pair of very short field goals. Ultimately, a bad Brian Hoyer interception led directly to three Seattle points, which proved to be the difference in the game.

That San Francisco defense ranks 10th in the league through two games, allowing just three touchdowns total. They just don't have anything to show for it.

Smart pick

This one could get ugly, as neither team seems worthy of a recommendation. For those who can't resist, while the defenses look about equal, Los Angeles owns the edge on offense, because at least they've scored a touchdown this season.

NFL betting trends

The total has gone under in four of the Rams' last five games against the 49ers.

The 49ers are 0-6 SU and 1-5 ATS in their last six games as home underdogs.

The total has gone under in 18 of the 49ers' last 24 games at home.

