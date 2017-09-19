Robert Griffin III Tweets About 'Betrayal' by Santana Moss, Says WR Openly Lied

Evan Vucci/Associated Press

Robert Griffin III fired back at Santana Moss on Tuesday after his former Washington Redskins teammate appeared on a Washington D.C. radio show.

In a tweet, RG3 accused Moss of being a liar:

Griffin followed that up with another tweet, saying, "Been lied on a lot over the years."

According to Scott Allen of the Washington Post, Moss told Chad Dukes on 106.7 The Fan that Griffin took credit for head coach Mike Shanahan's firing in 2013.

In a series of additional tweets, Griffin discussed his time in Washington and his relationship with Shanahan:

"Put in an impossible situation w/ a coach who never wanted me. Made players like Santana Moss a believer through hard work, film study. ... Showing up early, leaving late, putting in the extra hours, staying after practice & getting extra work in. We won the division that year. ... Next year coach wants out, says he wants out, says he never wanted me as his QB & I GET BLAMED? C'mon man. I have been the good soldier. ... Some so desperately want me to fit this negative narrative that has been pushed about me. But I don't fit it. Never have. Never will."

In the interview, Moss said Griffin essentially took pride in Shanahan's firing after the coach benched him for the final three games of the 2013 season.

Moss then shared his stance on a coach's firing relative to his account of Griffin's reaction:

"Yeah, you can't do that. You can't do that. I don't want to ever see somebody ... I mean, you see guys coming in and out of those doors—as players, as coaches, as members of the team, however, trainers, staff members, period—and you don't like to see them go, because you know that's taking something off their plate. So, I live by that. God don't like ugly, man, so try not to be in those shoes, to be the guy to reap off of someone's downfall."

Shanahan was replaced by Jay Gruden, and Moss said Griffin's reveling in Shanahan's departure backfired since Gruden was even tougher on him:

"So, 2014 comes, and Jay Gruden comes in, and he don't care. We see that now. He doesn't care. He don't care what he says about you, he doesn't care what he says at you. And he rips RG every chance he gets, like every meeting, and we're sitting there looking like, 'Yeah. You know what? You were just so happy that Mike and [offensive coordinator] Kyle [Shanahan] and them is gone, but now you're getting your behind ripped every day, because you're not playing the kind of football that we need to play for us to be successful.' So, it comes back and bites you in your behind, because now you see this guy is at home."

Griffin started just seven games in 2014 before losing the starting quarterback job to Kirk Cousins in 2015 and spending the entire season as a backup.

The 2012 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year joined the Cleveland Browns last season, but he was limited to five games due to injury, going 1-4 with two passing touchdowns and three interceptions.

Griffin and Moss were teammates with the Redskins from 2012 through 2014 prior to Moss' retirement.