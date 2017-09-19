WWE Rumors: Examining Latest Buzz Around Jinder Mahal, Natalya and More

WWE Rumors: Examining Latest Buzz Around Jinder Mahal, Natalya and MoreSeptember 19, 2017
WWE Raw may be gearing up for an enormous No Mercy pay-per-view Sunday night in Los Angeles, but this week's WWE rumor mill focused heavily on SmackDown Live and its two premier champions.
WWE champion Jinder Mahal is in the midst of a rivalry with Shinsuke Nakamura but it appears as though he is not completely healthy as he prepares for an October 8 title defense against The Artist at Hell in a Cell.
What injury has plagued him, and will it affect his ability to perform?
Natalya is the reigning SmackDown women's champion but finds herself without an obvious No. 1 contender.
Expect that to change soon.
Who will step up to the plate to challenge her, and which brand will present the final pay-per-view of 2017 on December 17?
Find out now with this recap of WWE rumors and reports.
Jinder Mahal Working Hurt?
WWE champion Jinder Mahal will defend his title against Shinsuke Nakamura on October 8 at Hell in a Cell, but The Modern Day Maharaja may do so at less than 100 percent, as Randall Ortman of Cageside Seats reports.
"Jinder Mahal is working through a shoulder injury, but it’s not believed to be anything serious."
The "it's not believed to be anything serious" is the key here. Mahal has seen a great uptick in travel and in-ring action since his ascent to the top of the SmackDown Live roster. More travel and increased ring time, especially in gimmick bouts like the Punjabi Prison Match, create more opportunities for the body to give out and for injury to occur.
Thankfully, Mahal's shoulder injury, supported by photo evidence in tweets such as this, is not serious and should not affect his ability to perform.
Given the pay-per-view main event he will compete in next month, and the lack of credible main event heels at the top of the card, that is a very good thing for the blue brand.
Not to mention Mahal's continued run as the most unexpected main event star of 2017.
Natalya's Next Challenger
After she defeated Naomi during a special Sin City episode of SmackDown Live on September 12, women's champion Natalya finds herself without an obvious next contender.
Ortman reports The Queen of Harts will have her hands full with one of two quality challengers sooner than later.
"Becky Lynch and Charlotte have both been rumored as next feuds for Natalya over the SmackDown women's championship."
Charlotte and Natalya have a ridiculous in-ring chemistry that almost always results in a superb match. Their bouts are typically mat-based, concentrate on submission-based psychology, and allow the Superstars to demonstrate the full scope of their abilities.
Lynch is a more interesting opponent for Natalya in that she has never engaged the third-generation wrestler in an extended rivalry. They have had matches in the past, most recently the August 15 episode of SmackDown Live, but they have never realized their full potential due to a lack of opportunity.
A battle featuring the targeted attack of Natalya and the fiery babyface comeback of her Lass Kicking opponent would generate intrigue for a division that desperately needs it beyond Carmella's eventual Money in the Bank cash-in.
Clash of the Champions Update
The Clash of Champions pay-per-view event was added to the WWE Network calendar in 2016 and took place in September. As the company continues to reshuffle its schedule to best accommodate the many Superstars and brands it has at its disposal, it has finally made a decision on the title-heavy event.
Ortman reports the pay-per-view, which will take place on December 17 from the TD Garden in Boston, now has a brand attached to it.
"Clash of Champions will be the only WWE PPV in December, and it will be a SmackDown show."
Forget, for a moment, that it will be a SmackDown show, and focus on the fact that it will be the only WWE pay-per-view event in the month of December.
The constant onslaught of pay-per-views this year has made it impossible for fans to catch their breath and properly digest the events from one show to the next. No sooner will Raw present a massive No Mercy on September 24 than SmackDown answers two weeks later with Hell in a Cell.
There is almost too much WWE product for fans to absorb at this point. There is no time to invest in any of it, because by the time it is over, we are right onto the next one.
That Clash of Champions will be the only December event, regardless of the brand, is a welcome holiday treat for an audience almost certain to be burned out by that point.