WWE Rumors: Examining Latest Buzz Around Jinder Mahal, Natalya and More

Credit: WWE.com

WWE Raw may be gearing up for an enormous No Mercy pay-per-view Sunday night in Los Angeles, but this week's WWE rumor mill focused heavily on SmackDown Live and its two premier champions.

WWE champion Jinder Mahal is in the midst of a rivalry with Shinsuke Nakamura but it appears as though he is not completely healthy as he prepares for an October 8 title defense against The Artist at Hell in a Cell.

What injury has plagued him, and will it affect his ability to perform?

Natalya is the reigning SmackDown women's champion but finds herself without an obvious No. 1 contender.

Expect that to change soon.

Who will step up to the plate to challenge her, and which brand will present the final pay-per-view of 2017 on December 17?

