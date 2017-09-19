    Broncos LB Brandon Marshall Trolls Angry Fans Who Meant to Tweet at Giants WR

    Andrew GouldFeatured ColumnistSeptember 19, 2017

    DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 8: Inside Linebacker Brandon Marshall #54 of the Denver Broncos celebrates the win withTodd Davis #51 after defeating the Carolina Panthers at Sports Authority Field Field at Mile High on September 8, 2016 in Denver, Colorado. (Pho
    Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

    This is Brandon Marshall's sixth season in the NFL, and fans continue to mistake the Denver Broncos linebacker for the identically named wide receiver.

    At this point, Denver's Marshall is the more productive player. After compiling over 100 tackles for the second straight year in 2015, he played a pivotal role in a defense that carried the Broncos to the championship.

    Yet most fantasy football leagues do not draft individual defenders, so casual fans are more familiar with the New York Giants wideout, who caught one pass for 17 yards in Monday night's 24-10 loss to the Detroit Lions.

    Disgruntled fans voiced their displeasure after the lethargic performance, but many yelled at the wrong Marshall. Rather than ignoring their misguided whining, Denver's Marshall pushed back with provoking replies:

    Marshall's Twitter handle has the No. 54, which should clear up any confusion. So should the "Super Bowl 50 champ" profile descriptor, "BroncosUp" hashtag and picture of linebacker Brandon Marshall. But that would have required a few seconds of research before yelling at a stranger on Twitter.

