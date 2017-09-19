Brandon Marshall: 'I Let My Team Down' with 4th Quarter Drop vs. Lions

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

New York Giants wide receiver Brandon Marshall finished with just one reception for 17 yards during his team's 24-10 loss to the Detroit Lions on Monday and shouldered plenty of blame for a critical drop in the fourth quarter.

"That was the moment," Marshall said, per Dan Duggan of NJ.com. "That was the biggest play of the game. I let my team down. I got an opportunity to make a big play and change the momentum and I lost it."

The Giants trailed by a touchdown at the time, and Marshall could have given them favorable field position near midfield with the reception.

Duggan noted the drop wasn't Marshall's only mistake, as he drew boos when he couldn't haul in a crossing route and "failed to use his size on a well-thrown go route into the end zone that was broken up by Lions cornerback Darius Slade later in the fourth quarter."

However, it is the drop Marshall called "the moment" that stood out in the aftermath considering Jamal Agnew returned a punt 88 yards for a touchdown a mere two plays later, all but ending New York's chances at victory.

Marshall had just one catch in the season-opening loss to the Dallas Cowboys and hasn't resembled the six-time Pro Bowler with eight seasons of more than 1,000 receiving yards on his resume the Giants were looking for when they signed him during the offseason.

In fairness, Monday was far from Marshall's fault entirely because the whole offense was a mess.

Shane Vereen's 28 rushing yards led the team, Odell Beckham Jr. had just four catches for 36 yards in his first game this season after nursing an ankle injury, Eli Manning threw an interception, and the offensive line allowed five sacks.

It is still early in the season, but Marshall and the 0-2 Giants are facing an uphill battle in the race for a playoff spot. They will look to get back on track with two road games against potential NFC contenders in the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the upcoming weeks.