Manchester United Transfer News: Jose Maria Gimenez Blow Amid Latest Rumours

Jose Maria Gimenez is reportedly set to sign a new contract with Atletico Madrid, a move likely to end ongoing links with Manchester United.

Per Fabrizio Romano of Calciomercato, the Uruguayan centre-back was a target of United's in the summer and was also offered to Juventus—who instead signed Benedikt Howedes on loan—but he is now expected to sign a new deal with Atleti.

Romano added an announcement will be made soon with his price tag set between €55 and 60 million.

Gimenez's current contract has less than a year to run and will expire at the end of the 2017-18 campaign.

Per WhoScored.com, the 22-year-old played a reduced role under manager Diego Simeone last season, earning just 12 La Liga starts compared to 27 in 2015-16 and 19 in 2014-15.

That can be partially put down to a number of injuries he sustained but also being squeezed out by the likes of Diego Godin, Stefan Savic and Lucas Hernandez for the starting centre-back roles.

Gimenez remains, however, very loyal to Atleti.

Per Direct TV Uruguay (via Dermot Corrigan on ESPN.co.uk), the Uruguay international said back in July that he has dreams of one day playing in the Premier League but would accept "a contract for life" from Atletico if they offered it.

As a result, assuming the Madrid outfit do sign him to new terms and make an announcement soon there will be little chance of him leaving the club.