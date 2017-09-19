Manchester City Reportedly in Talks with Gabriel Jesus over New Contract

BEN STANSALL/Getty Images

Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus is reportedly set to be rewarded for his excellent recent form with a new contract.

According to Simon Jones of the Daily Mail, City are keen to give the Brazilian a pay rise after his blistering start to life in English football and have held discussions over an extension. Jesus currently takes home a weekly salary of £70,000.

"His current contract runs until 2021, but the Premier League leaders want to acknowledge the improvement he has already made and increase his basic wage and improve his potential bonuses," noted Jones.

James Robson of the Manchester Evening News believes the two parties could come to an agreement very soon:

Though Jesus arrived at City in January with a reputation as one of the best prospects in the game—as noted in the report, both Barcelona and Real Madrid were interested in signing him—few would have anticipated the striker having such an influence on the team already.

Indeed, in the first few weeks of his City career the Brazil international had no issue adapting to the pace of the Premier League. Jesus' close control, dribbling skill and searing pace have made him so hard for defenders to pin down.

An injury disrupted the momentum built up, though the early weeks of the 2017-18 have seen Jesus flourishing again in partnership with Sergio Aguero. As noted by Squawka Football, he's been prolific in English football:

City appear keen on tying down a number of key assets at the club, and Jesus is a man who can have a brilliant long-term future at the Etihad Stadium.

According to James Ducker of the Daily Telegraph, David Silva and Kevin De Bruyne are also in talks with the club over contract extensions. The former's deal is set to expire in 2019 and will be extended by another season, while the latter is poised to double his £6 million annual salary after excelling since arriving in 2015.

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Overall, the future appears to be positive for the Manchester outfit, and the team are playing blistering attacking football under manager Pep Guardiola. Bayern Munich media's Cristian Nyari has been impressed with their early-season form:

Jesus sums up all that is enthralling about Guardiola's style of football. It's easy to see him being the driving force behind the City attack for many years to come and potentially replace Aguero as the goalscoring talisman.

Given he only made his debut for City earlier this year, some may view this new deal as premature for Jesus. But the club are wise to keep one of their vital players content and show just how much faith they have in him to succeed.

