David Haye vs. Tony Bellew 2: Rematch Date, Comments and Reaction

JUSTIN TALLIS/Getty Images

Tony Bellew and David Haye will write a new chapter in their bitter rivalry on December 17 after it was confirmed the duo will face off in a rematch.

News that the fight will go ahead at the O2 Arena in London on the aforementioned date came courtesy of BBC Sport on Friday.

Per the report, Bellew, winner of the first meeting, has vowed to "end Haye's career" when they go head-to-head for a second time. The Hayemaker said that "Bellew somehow won the lottery in our first fight, but believe me, he won't win the lottery twice."

Haye had suggested on social media recently that Bellew's camp had been dallying over negotiations:

The Liverpool-born fighter was a big underdog heading into the first contest with the former world heavyweight champion in March, having never fought in the weight classification previously. But he capitalised on a sixth-round heel injury for Haye and eventually stopped his opponent in the 11th.

The buildup to the contest was entertaining at points, though there were times when the comments aimed at one another did get personal.

Frank Augstein/Associated Press

As noted by Jon Moody of the Daily Mirror, Haye said he would put Bellew "in hospital" prior to the fight, while the man from Bermondsey also landed a punch on his opponent in one of the pre-fight press conferences.

Per Press Association Sport, Haye was eventually fined for his conduct during the preparations for the bout:

After his win and having carried Haye back to his corner, it was clear in the aftermath of the contest that there was some respect between the pair.

"I've knocked out guys a lot bigger and stronger but he has the heart of a lion," Haye told Radio 5 Live (BBC Sport) afterwards. "I gave it my best and it wasn't good enough. He was by far the better fighter tonight. He dug deep and took my best shots and put me down."

Given the severity of the injury Haye picked up during the fight, many suggested a rematch would be ideal, including British fighter Chris Eubank Jr:

While there were spells in the first fight when the extra weight being carried by Bellew seemed to tell, there should be an appetite among fans to see this one again. The main selling point perhaps being that this contest is a make-or-break one for Haye.

Bellew was the first credible fighter he's taken on since coming out of retirement in 2016. If he was to fall short against the Everton fanatic, then it's tough to see one of Britain's most gifted fighters of this generation plotting a way back to the top.