    NFL Line Judge Carl Johnson Under Investigation for Domestic Violence

    Mike ChiariFeatured ColumnistSeptember 19, 2017

    JACKSONVILLE, FL - AUGUST 9: Line judge Carl Johnson checks play as the Jacksonville Jaguars host the Atlanta Falcons at Jacksonville Municipal Stadium on August 9, 2008 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images)
    Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images

    TMZ Sports reported Tuesday that NFL line judge Carl Johnson is under investigation for domestic violence.

    A 49-year-old woman—who said she lived with Johnson in Louisiana last year—alleged Johnson was violent with her on multiple occasions, including one in December in which he hit her so hard that one of her breast implants was damaged.

    The woman said she approached the NFL about the subject in March before going to the police. She was granted a temporary restraining order against Johnson, and the case remains under investigation.

    Although Johnson has reportedly denied the allegations privately, the woman said she has photographic and audio evidence.

    Johnson served as the NFL's vice president of officiating from 2010 until 2012, stepping down to become the league's first full-time game official.

