Manchester United Transfer News: Latest Angel Gomes, Marouane Fellaini Rumours

James Baylis - AMA/Getty Images

Concerns are reportedly growing at Manchester United over the future of their star prospect Angel Gomes, who is said to be on the radar of Barcelona.

According to The Sun's Warren Haughton, Gomes was offered his first professional contract by the Red Devils on his 17th birthday on August 31.

"However, the deal is still on the table waiting to be signed, but the teenager is able to walk away from Old Trafford next summer for a nominal fee," it's noted. "Gomes has a year left as a Scholar at United and clubs are currently restricted from agreeing a deal to lure the forward away."

According to the report, Barcelona are showing an interest in the youngster, while Juventus are also said to be keeping an eye on the situation.

Until the deal is signed United supporters will be a little concerned about one of the brightest prospects in their academy for many years. As noted by Paul Ansorge earlier in 2017, the early signs have been promising from the young forward:

Gomes made his senior debut for United at the back end of last season, replacing Wayne Rooney in the 2-0 win over Crystal Palace. Per Alex Porter of the Manchester Evening News, his substitute appearance made the forward the youngest player to turn out for the Red Devils since the great Duncan Edwards.

For the Red Devils, there'll be a desperation to keep hold of a player with the talent to go a long way in the game and excite the Old Trafford crowd for many years. But Barcelona and Juventus both represent tempting options for any footballer.

Marouane Fellaini Yet to Accept Fresh Terms

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

According to Simon Jones of the MailOnline, Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini has not yet accepted a contract extension offered to him by the club.

"Talks are ongoing between the Belgium international's advisers and the club," said Jones. "But United's latest proposal is understood to have fallen short of what Fellaini's camp wanted. United's policy has been to offer one-year rolling contracts to players over 30, and Fellaini would ideally want a longer deal."

Fellaini joined the Red Devils in 2013 under former manager David Moyes, and while he's been maligned at times during his career at Old Trafford, he's an important part of the current setup under Jose Mourinho.

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

With Paul Pogba injured for the meeting with Everton on Sunday the Belgium international started the game and performed well in the 4-0 win. As noted by journalist Daniel Harris, he has earned a chance after some strong form early in the campaign:

The Belgian may not be the most flamboyant footballer, nor the most technically gifted, but he's an asset. Fellaini wins his battles, is dominant in the air and offers a focal point for a team seeking to play a direct style of football when pushed forward.

If United are going to continue progressing it's likely Fellaini will be pushed further to the fringes of the team. But in the short term he can help Mourinho's men, and the club will surely be keen to see him stick around for a while yet.