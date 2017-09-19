Liverpool Would Have Sold Philippe Coutinho for €200M, Says Barcelona Chief

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has revealed Liverpool wanted €200 million for Philippe Coutinho in the summer.

He explained Barca were not prepared to meet the Anfield outfit's huge demands and said he is happy Paris Saint-Germain are being investigated by UEFA after their extravagant summer in the transfer market, per Marca:

"I will not say how much we offered [for Coutinho]. Liverpool asked for 200 million, but we were not going to give 200 or 150 million. Clubs have to respect the rules, and I am happy that PSG are being investigated, it is in the interest of European clubs."

In one of the shock signings of the decade PSG managed to snare Neymar from Barcelona in the summer by meeting his £200 million release clause.

They also signed star teenager Kylian Mbappe on loan from Monaco in a "complicated" deal that includes a clause to make the move permanent next summer for £167 million, and the Paris outfit are being investigated over whether they complied with financial fair play rules, per the Guardian's David Conn.

Coutinho was targeted by Barca in the wake of Neymar's departure, and the Catalan club lodged numerous bids for the Brazilian, including one worth up to £138 million (€155 million), per Sky Sports News.

LLUIS GENE/Getty Images

Liverpool refused to let the 25-year-old go, but Barca did manage to sign Ousmane Dembele from Borussia Dortmund, paying an initial fee of £96.8 million, potentially rising to £135.5 million, per BBC Sport.

The 20-year-old Frenchman has now been sidelined for up to four months after picking up a hamstring injury in his first La Liga start against Getafe on Saturday.

However, Barca have made a strong start to the 2017-18 season and sit top of La Liga after four wins from four, in no small part due to Lionel Messi's ongoing form—he already has eight goals in all competitions, per WhoScored.com.

Bartomeu has again made assurances that an agreement on a new contract for the Argentinian superstar—his current deal expires at the end of the season—is all but confirmed, per Marca's report:

"The contract is signed by his father. It is just missing his signature and a photograph, but it will be done. He has shown his commitment on the field. He is the best player in the world and in history."