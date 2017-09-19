DeShone Kizer Says an on-Field Migraine Is One of His 'Biggest Fears'

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Cleveland Browns quarterback DeShone Kizer has spoken of how the migraine he suffered during Sunday's matchup with the Baltimore Ravens was one of his "biggest fears" come to life.

As noted by the Browns' official Twitter account, Kizer sat out a portion of the 24-10 loss with the problem before returning to action:

After the game, Kizer said he felt the migraine building during the first quarter. "I threw a nice ball to Rashard (Higgins) down the middle of the field and started noticing some of the visual things," he said, per Cleveland.com.

"That's one of my biggest fears being a guy who does get chronic migraines [is that it happened during a game]," he said. "It was bound to happen sometime for me, and I'd rather they're in the season where I can learn from them and create a better plan."

As noted by ESPN.com's Pat McManamon, Kizer has previously stated the migraines are a hereditary problem for him.

Per NFL Network's Andrew Siciliano, Cleveland coach Hue Jackson confirmed the severe headaches are not regular occurrences for the rookie:

Speaking about Kizer's withdrawal from the game, Jackson admitted he could tell something wasn't quite right looking on from the sidelines when his quarterback failed to set a man in motion on a screen pass play and the Ravens intercepted the ball.

"Then he ended up looking to a different side," said Jackson. "So that hadn't been the way he responded. When he came off and I asked him about it, he wasn't very clear to me about what it was. I knew then that something wasn't happening. And he told me, 'Coach, my head is kinda pounding.'"

Jason Miller/Getty Images

Kizer admitted the symptoms of migraines and concussions are difficult to differentiate between at times, though he's suffered with the former since he was young.

After a bright start to his NFL career in the 21-18 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, Kizer struggled against the Ravens, throwing three interceptions and losing a fumble. As noted by ESPN's Mike Clay, his passing radar has been a little skewed so far:

Still, there's reason for Browns fans to be positive about their young signal-caller, and he'll take time to adapt to the high-pressure surroundings of top-level football. Plus, the Ravens defence is renowned as one of the most fearsome in the league.

Kizer and the Browns have the perfect chance to bounce back on Sunday when they travel to a struggling Indianapolis Colts outfit.