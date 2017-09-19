Ander Herrera Says Pressure's on Manchester City and United Are 'Biggest Club'

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera has labelled Manchester City as "favourites" to win the Premier League title this season but also claimed the Sky Blues are under the most pressure after a trophy-less campaign last term.

The two Manchester clubs sit first and second in the Premier League table with identical records after five games of the new campaign—both are on 13 points having scored 16 goals and conceded two.

Many are expecting a title scrap throughout the season between United and City, and Herrera claims the greatest pressure is on Pep Guardiola's side, not least because of the money they spent in the summer—£205 million on five new players—per Rob Dawson on ESPN.co.uk:

"Man City have spent the biggest amount in the Premier League so they are the principle contenders for the title. We will try to be there as well, we have quality as well, and we will fight for every title. But I think because of the money they have spent they are the favourites. There is always pressure when you spend a lot, but there is also pressure on us because we are the biggest club in England.

"We won three titles last season and City didn't win anything. They are under pressure. They need titles. But you know when you play for Man United, winning is an expectation and an obligation—but I like that obligation, to be honest."

City finished third in the Premier League last term, nine points ahead of sixth-placed United.

However, triumphs in the EFL Cup and the UEFA Europa League—as well as the Community Shield—arguably made it a more successful season for Jose Mourinho's Red Devils.

Per Mark Ogden of ESPN.co.uk, a second successive campaign for Guardiola and City without silverware in 2017-18 would be "unthinkable."

They have made an impressive start but have been matched at every turn by neighbours United.

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Both clubs will need to maintain their recent impressive form for a great deal longer if they are to separate themselves from the chasing pack and set up an all-Manchester title race.

City looked irresistible as they won their first six games on the bounce in the Premier League at the start of 2016-17.

However, they then faded and ended up 15 points back from champions Chelsea.

A similar drop off in 2017-18 and Guardiola's job could even be under threat.

The same is true for United, though, who may have picked up more silverware lately than their neighbours but have not been near the Premier League title since 2013, an unacceptable drought for such a huge club.