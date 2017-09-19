NFL Week 3 Picks: Predicting the Winner and Score for All Upcoming Matchups

Mike Comer/Getty Images

It's too early to come to concrete truths as we roll into Week 3 of the 2017 season. Yet, overreaction Monday continues to cloud judgment on the NFL landscape.

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady went to New Orleans and answered his critics with a loud "No!" about whether he's on the decline at 40 years old or not. ESPN Stats & Info provided the proof via Twitter:

After the Jacksonville Jaguars' Week 1 victory, many felt the team finally turned the corner with a stout defense. Then, head coach Doug Marrone's group allowed 37 points to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

After putting together a solid performance against the Odell Beckham-less New York Giants, the Dallas Cowboys secondary struggled tremendously against the Denver Broncos in Week 2.

When assessing teams within the first few weeks, show flexibility in your evaluations. In the meantime, we'll move forward with the Week 3 outcomes and score predictions. Week 2 picks went 11-5.

Week 3 Picks

Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers: Rams 31-10

New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers: Saints 27-24

Miami Dolphins at New York Jets: Dolphins 28-13

New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles: Eagles 24-17

Baltimore Ravens at Jacksonville Jaguars (in London): Ravens 24-6

Denver Broncos at Buffalo Bills: Broncos 27-14

Pittsburgh Steelers at Chicago Bears: Steelers 35-6

Atlanta Falcons at Detroit Lions: Falcons 30-20

Cleveland Browns at Indianapolis Colts: Colts 23-17

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Minnesota Vikings: Buccaneers 23-13

Houston Texans at New England Patriots: Patriots 28-3

Seattle Seahawks at Tennessee Titans: Seahawks 20-17

Cincinnati Bengals at Green Bay Packers: Packers 34-20

Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers: Chiefs 28-24

Oakland Raiders at Washington Redskins: Raiders 31-24

Dallas Cowboys at Arizona Cardinals: Cowboys 28-23

New Orleans Saints Take Down Undefeated Carolina Panthers

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

At the moment, the Carolina Panthers may be the most unimpressive 2-0 team. Despite earning victories over the San Francisco 49ers and Buffalo Bills, head coach Ron Rivera's club doesn't look strong heading into a Week 3 matchup against the New Orleans Saints.

After an ugly 9-3 victory over the Bills, quarterback Cam Newton admitted he's disappointed in his play, per Bill Voth of the team's official website.

"We're good," Newton said. "I'm good. Just knowing what my expectations are for myself, it starts with me. As this team leader, knowing offensively it's my job to put points up on the scoreboard. We didn't have a touchdown today and I'm disappointed in that."

Bills head coach Sean McDermott may have provided players some insight on his former team, but the Panthers offensive line left Newton open to the wolves on Sunday. He took six sacks and lost 50 yards in total on those plays. The 28-year-old signal-caller came off the field with an ankle injury at one point in the contest.

Furthermore, Newton won't have his top pass target from the previous two seasons in tight end Greg Olsen due to a broken foot. The team will decide whether he returns later in the season, per ESPN's Chris Mortensen:

The Saints secondary will allow points on the board, but quarterback Drew Brees still has the firepower around him to beat a team that's sluggish on offense. Sam Bradford and Brady put together big performances under center against New Orleans. Newton still needs time to gather himself after missing most of the offseason program. Watch out for an upset in this contest.

Seattle Seahawks Score Multiple Touchdowns in Win Against Tennessee Titans

Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images

The NFC West doesn't provide a major challenge to the Seattle Seahawks; they'll likely capture a fourth division title in the last five seasons.

However, the Seahawks have a competitive nature typified by cornerback Richard Sherman and safety Kam Chancellor.

After an abysmal start to the 2017 season on the offensive end, the Seahawks will wake up from a September slumber in Week 3.

The Seahawks scored their first touchdown of the season midway through the fourth quarter to narrowly escape with a 12-9 victory over the 49ers. With an uptick in competition on the road, head coach Pete Carroll will prepare his group to raise their play.

Rookie running back Chris Carson has flashed as the brightest spot on a lackluster offensive unit, and Carroll likes what he sees in the 23-year-old ball-carrier via News Tribune reporter Gregg Bell:

On Sunday, Carson rushed for 93 yards on 20 carries. In recent history, the ground attack has jump-started the Seahawks offense. The Oklahoma State product may be the key to generating more points going forward.

Keep in mind, the Seahawks defense still ranks as one of the best in the league. The Titans offense hasn't looked sharp through two weeks. Quarterback Marcus Mariota has thrown one touchdown pass and running back DeMarco Murray averages 3.3 yards per carry.

Oakland Raiders Continue Roll Against Washington Redskins

The Oakland Raiders lead the NFL in points scored (71) after destroying the New York Jets 45-20 in their home opener. The Silver and Black start the season 2-0 for the first time since the team's Super Bowl run in 2002. The vibes in Alameda have put smiles on faces and dance moves on display:

It's a dangerous combination when a team has fun while winning games decisively. Quarterback Derek Carr picked up where he left off before he broke his leg in Week 16 in the previous year. The 26-year-old signal-caller has thrown five touchdown passes without an interception while completing 75 percent of his attempts.

The Raiders look like a well-oiled machine with new offensive coordinator Todd Downing in Carr's ear. Most importantly, the defense isn't as porous as expected.

Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins isn't moving the ball as well without wideouts Pierre Garcon and DeSean Jackson who racked up 1,000-plus receiving yards apiece in 2016.

In addition to a less fluid offense, running back Rob Kelley fractured a rib and tight end Jordan Reed suffered a chest contusion on Sunday, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport:

As Rapoport noted, neither injury seems significant, but there's concern for Reed who's yet to play a full 16-game season due to his constant battle to stay healthy.

When squaring off against the Raiders, teams will need all of their firepower. Washington isn't clicking on all cylinders and may come into the contest with question marks on availability for key offensive skill players.