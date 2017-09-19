Winners and Losers of New England Patriots' Week 2 Performance

0 of 8

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Getting to the postseason after a 0-2 start is extremely difficult in today's NFL. That's why the New England Patriots faced a ton of pressure against the New Orleans Saints in Week 2.

Consecutive losses are rare for New England—it's only happened twice in the past four years—but Patriots fans did have legitimate reasons to worry. They were coming off a big loss at home and battling Drew Brees and Co. in the Superdome.

The Patriots didn't falter, however. Tom Brady carved up the Saints defense, and New England cruised to a 35-20 victory. After being embarrassed in the season opener by the Kansas City Chiefs, the team looked like a different one in Week 2.

So is New England back to being the best team in football? Well, given how atrocious the Saints defense is right now, it's too early to be saying that. While there was plenty of good in Sunday's game, there was some bad too.

Who were the big winners and losers? That's exactly what we're going to examine here.