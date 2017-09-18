Jason Jordan Wins 6-Pack Challenge, Will Face The Miz at WWE No Mercy 2017

Credit: WWE.com

Jason Jordan won a six-pack challenge on Raw Monday night to earn a shot at The Miz's Intercontinental Championship at No Mercy on Sunday.

Jordan defeated Matt and Jeff Hardy, Elias, Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas. The WWE showed the former NXT tag champion getting his hand raised:

Jordan couldn't enjoy the victory for too long, as The Miz and the Miztourage attacked him. The Miz delivered a Skull-Crushing Finale to close out Raw, per WWE Universe:

Even if he's unsuccessful in challenging The Miz on Sunday, getting a title shot is a much-needed development for Jordan, who hasn't been able to connect much with fans even after being revealed as Kurt Angle's storyline son in July.

The fact Jordan has already had three different entrance themes since arriving on Raw illustrates his general lack of direction—a problem that extended to his days on SmackDown Live alongside former tag partner Chad Gable.

During his time in NXT, Jordan showed he has the overall look and in-ring ability to become a main event talent in WWE. He's a decorated amateur wrestler, and his match with John Cena back on Sept. 4 was a reminder of his technical skill.

The Miz has done well to elevate the Intercontinental Championship, but it's doubtful that prestige will carry over to the next wrestler should he ever lose it. Cena's open challenge series for the United States Championship put that title on a pedestal, and that ended when Alberto Del Rio won the belt at Hell in a Cell 2015.

Beating The Miz won't single-handedly solve all of Jordan's problems and make him a star overnight. The intercontinental title would, however, at least represent some level of progress as he continues to establish himself on the main roster.