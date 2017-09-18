    Adidas Moves Ahead of Jordan Brand as 2nd-Most Popular Sneaker in US After Nike

    Scott PolacekFeatured ColumnistSeptember 18, 2017

    The logo of German sports equipment company adidas AG is illuminated at a factory outlet in Herzogenaurach, Germany, Tuesday, March 7, 2017. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
    Matthias Schrader/Associated Press

    There is reportedly a new No. 2 in the clubhouse in the battle to become the most popular sneaker in the United States.

    On Monday, Darren Rovell of ESPN.com reported the NPD Group announced Adidas passed Jordan brand for the second spot behind Nike. According to Rovell, Adidas captured 11.3 percent of the market share from January 2017 through August 2017—a notable jump from its 6.6 percent in the same span last year.

    "I've never seen a brand in the sneaker industry grow this fast," NPD analyst Matt Powell said, per Rovell.

    By comparison, Nike's share decreased from 39 percent in the first eight months of 2016 to 37 percent this year. Jordan increased from 9.4 percent in 2016 to a similar 9.5 percent this year.

    Adidas' rise comes after a head-turning boost in overall sales growth in the United States. According to Rovell, sales rose by 41 and 45 percent in the last two reported quarters compared to 3 percent and 0 percent for Nike.

    It should be noted Nike owns Jordan Brand, with the sneaker based on Michael Jordan's likeness still rounding out the top three.

    Many of the NBA's most notable players are signed as spokesmen for the three companies, including James Harden and Damian Lillard for Adidas, LeBron James, Kyrie Irving and Giannis Antetokounmpo for Nike, and Russell Westbrook, Kawhi Leonard and Jimmy Butler for Jordan.

