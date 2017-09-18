Odell Beckham, Giants Reportedly May Agree to Contract Extension During Season

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

The New York Giants are reportedly willing to sign wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to a contract extension during the 2017 season.

On Monday, Jason La Canfora of CBSSports.com cited sources who said the Giants and Beckham "are open to the prospect" of signing an extension while the season is still ongoing even though there wasn't much discussion during training camp.

La Canfora called signing Beckham a "priority" for New York and noted he is set to make $1.8 million this season and $8.5 million in 2018 on the fifth-year option on his rookie contract.

Beckham's production through his first three Pro Bowl seasons in the league suggests those totals are a bargain for the Giants.

He tallied 1,305 receiving yards and 12 touchdown catches as a rookie in 2014, 1,450 receiving yards and 13 touchdown catches in 2015, and 1,367 receiving yards and 10 touchdown catches last year.

It was evident how much the Giants need his presence on the field in Week 1 when they lost to the Dallas Cowboys 19-3 while he was sitting out with an ankle injury. New York couldn't muster a single touchdown with just 35 rushing yards as the defense pushed up to the line of scrimmage without the prospect of Beckham busting a long play to change the game.

He is still just 24 years old and is already one of the best players in the league. It would be in the Giants' best interest to secure his future long-term, and La Canfora's report indicated they are well aware of that reality.