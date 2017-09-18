John Cena vs. Roman Reigns' Best Booking Options for WWE No Mercy 2017

Brandon Wade/Associated Press

On Monday's episode of WWE Raw, Roman Reigns was forced to cut a promo on his own hyping Sunday's No Mercy pay-per-view due to John Cena's absence from the program.

When the two men square off in what WWE is billing as a WrestleMania-worthy matchup, the ideal booking for the company would be to have the younger Reigns earning a monumental victory over the 40-year-old.

Cena should not walk away victorious at No Mercy.

With so much hype surrounding the PPV, here are the best booking options for the battle between Cena and Reigns.

Reigns Destroys Cena

Cena has been the face of the WWE for over a decade, but he is taking on more side projects and has been appearing less and less. Reigns has become one of the company's workhorses, and Cena must put over Reigns in an unforgettable matchup.

Reigns must destroy Cena in the same fashion Brock Lesnar did at SummerSlam 2014.

After all of the trash-talking between both competitors, Reigns would look like a hypocrite if he came out on the losing end of this matchup. Throughout the build, the Big Dog called out Cena for not being on his level and how he would dominate him if given the opportunity.

At No Mercy, the story of the match should be Cena underestimating Reigns due to his inflated ego. During the bout, Reigns should gain the upper hand and destroy his challenger until he finally picks up the definitive win.

Instead of 16 suplexes, Reigns should hit Cena with 16 spears.

Reigns Pulls Out the Win

While it may not be the best booking option, the best WWE Creative could conceivably come up with is Cena taking the clean loss in a hard-fought battle against Reigns.

There have been questions about the in-ring ability of both fighters over the years, and the two men being allowed to put together a long match that tells a smart story could help build Reigns' credibility.

Cena is still a major attraction for WWE, so making him take a blowout loss may be against what the company still envisions for the Superstar. On the other hand, Reigns is the future of the brand and should still walk away victorious.

The happy medium at No Mercy would be a back-and-forth battle that ultimately leads to Reigns pulling out the victory despite Cena giving his best. Like him or not, the best booking for WWE as a company would be to have Reigns walk away with a career-defining win.

Now let's just hope Cena and WWE Creative know what's best for business.

For more wrestling talk, listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot topics or catch the latest episode in the player above (some language NSFW).