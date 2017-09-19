Week 3 Waiver Wire: Projecting Top Fantasy Football Adds and Drops

Joe Mahoney/Associated Press

The NFL season is only two weeks old, but we are seeing some emerging fantasy stars that few people even thought to draft in the preseason.

On the flip side, some drafted players are finding themselves on the fantasy waiver wire.

Here's a look at some top adds and drops for Week 3 for each position. Note that these are the five most frequent pickups and drops involving players or teams that are rostered by less than 50 percent of Yahoo fantasy football teams.

Furthermore, these figures are as of Monday at 10 p.m. ET.

QB Pickup: Trevor Siemian (Denver Broncos)

Trevor Siemian threw four touchdown passes against the Dallas Cowboys in a 42-17 blowout on Sunday afternoon. Naturally, he's a popular fantasy target in Week 3 ahead of a date with the Buffalo Bills.

Siemian might be the real deal. He has completed 65 percent of his passes and has thrown six touchdown passes in two games. His passes are crisp and sharp, and he has a good rapport with top wideouts Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders.

Although it's easy to be swayed by an early top performance, it's conceivable that this solid stretch could last.

QB Drop: Sam Bradford (Minnesota Vikings)

NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero reported some news on Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford:

There exists the potential that this injury won't force Bradford to miss more time, as Ian Rapoport of NFL Network notes.

If that is the case, then consider picking Bradford up. He looked excellent in a 29-19 win over the New Orleans Saints in Week 1, frequently finding wide receivers Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs. If that rapport continues, then the Vikings could be in line for a playoff campaign given their stout defense.

RB Pickup: Chris Thompson (Washington Redskins)

The award for the most efficient offensive player in football after two weeks goes to Washington Redskins running back Chris Thompson, who has touched the ball just 13 times but amassed 162 yards and three touchdowns.

He might receive more opportunities against the Oakland Raiders on Sunday night. Right now, OddsShark lists the over/under at 54 points, which is the highest total of the week. We could be seeing a lot of Thompson out of the backfield as he catches passes from quarterback Kirk Cousins.

RB Drop: Eddie Lacy (Seattle Seahawks)

Unfortunately, it looks like the Eddie Lacy era in Seattle is already over, as the running back was a healthy scratch for the Seahawks' 12-9 win over the San Francisco 49ers. Chris Carson carried the load at running back, with Thomas Rawls and C.J. Prosise accumulating a few touches each.

Carson should be picked up in every league.

WR Pickup: Rashard Higgins (Cleveland Browns)

The most popular pickup of the week is Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins, who is going to get his chance to shine with Corey Coleman out indefinitely with a broken hand, per Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com.

Furthermore, Kenny Britt has not done well thus far, catching just two passes for 15 yards in two games. He clearly does not have a rapport with rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer, so Higgins may become the signal-caller's No. 1 target on Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts.

WR Drop: Robby Anderson (New York Jets)

Yes, Robby Anderson has accumulated just six catches for 50 yards and no touchdowns in his first two games, but the 6'3", 190-pound wideout has talent, as evidenced by some solid games last year. Notably, he caught 14 passes for 240 yards and two touchdowns in a three-game stretch last season, per Pro Football Reference.

One of his better games occurred against his Week 3 opponent, the Miami Dolphins, as he amassed four catches for 80 yards and a touchdown. Might we see a repeat performance this week?

TE Pickup: Evan Engram (New York Giants)

The Giants offense looks bad, and even worse, there doesn't seem to be an easy fix on the horizon. They aren't missing any key players but managed to score just 10 points at home on Monday night against the Detroit Lions.

One of the bright spots has been Evan Engram, who looks like the real deal. He's a fast and fluid pass-catching tight end who has four receptions in each of his first two games. Expect him to be a frequent target moving forward.

TE Drop: Jesse James (Pittsburgh Steelers)

The Steelers tight end scored two touchdowns in a 21-18 win over the Cleveland Browns before accumulating just 27 receiving yards and no scores in Week 2 against the Vikings.

James probably won't finish among the 10 (or maybe 15) best tight ends in fantasy football this year because there is an abundance of talent on the Steelers roster that needs touches and targets as well, but he is a good fantasy backup who can start if needed due to bye week or injury.

K Pickup: Giorgio Tavecchio (Oakland Raiders)

The man with one of the greatest names in football is a popular pickup on a Raiders team whose offense looks like it is going to dominate the league all season.

Tavecchio drilled two 52-yard field goals in Week 1 and hasn't missed a kick yet this season, making five field goals and eight extra points. He looks like the real deal after two weeks, and he should get plenty of scoring opportunities with the Raiders offense looking like the most potent unit in football.

K Drop: Blair Walsh (Seattle Seahawks)

The Seattle Seahawks kicker is 5-of-5 on field goals this season, but he missed an extra point in a 12-9 win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. That might be why Walsh is on the wrong side of the add/drop conversation.

However, a drop may be a little harsh at this point. it's only one missed kick, and he's two years removed from making a solid 87.2 percent of his field goals. He could still be an asset moving forward.

D/ST Pickup: Miami Dolphins

It won't be a surprise if the most popular defensive pickup turns out to be the team playing the New York Jets every week. That's the case in Week 3 as the Dolphins travel to New Jersey to face Gang Green.

The Dolphins did well on the road in a 19-17 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. They're looking to control the ball on offense through Jay Ajayi and a stout offensive line. Provided they do that against the Jets, the Dolphins could have a good defensive day.

D/ST Drop: Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jaguars are a popular drop after a poor performance against the Tennessee Titans, who got 92 rushing yards and a touchdown from second-year running back Derrick Henry.

In fairness, the Jags offense got nothing going against the Titans, and a few turnovers put the defense in bad spots.

Jacksonville started the season with a 10-sack performance against the Houston Texans in Week 1. While that will be hard to duplicate, the Jags defense is a solid unit that should have some good performances this season, especially in some plus matchups.