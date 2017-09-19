Week 3 Fantasy Football Projections: Top 100 Flex Players and Stat Predictions

Mike McCarn/Associated Press

Predicting how many targets or touches a player will get in an upcoming game is a key component in making fantasy football decisions.

For example, if you're deciding between starting Chicago Bears running back Tarik Cohen or Washington Redskins running back Chris Thompson this week, the clear edge should go to the former because of his potential for more touches (see more on that below in the running back section).

Furthermore, a player's efficiency should also be considered. A player may receive a bunch of looks, but do those opportunities lead to good plays more often than not?

We'll keep targets, touches, pass attempts (for quarterbacks, obviously) and efficiency in mind as we discuss the top 100 superflex players (in superflex leagues, quarterbacks can be included in the flex spot) for Week 3, with a focus on the top 15 signal-callers, the top 25 running backs, the top 45 wide receivers and the top 15 tight ends.

Top 15 Quarterbacks

1. Aaron Rodgers (Green Bay Packers) vs. Cincinnati Bengals: 350 passing yards, 4 TD, 20 rushing yards (32 points)

2. Philip Rivers (Los Angeles Chargers) vs. Kansas City Chiefs: 325 passing yards, 3 TD (25 points)

3. Matt Ryan (Atlanta Falcons) at Detroit Lions: 350 passing yards, 3 TD, 1 INT (25 points)

4. Carson Wentz (Philadelphia Eagles) vs. New York Giants: 250 passing yards, 1 TD, 1 INT, 40 rushing yards, 1 TD (23 points)

5. Marcus Mariota (Tennessee Titans) vs. Seattle Seahawks: 200 passing yards, 1 TD, 50 rushing yards, 1 TD (23 points)

6. Cam Newton (Carolina Panthers) vs. New Orleans Saints: 200 passing yards, 1 TD, 1 INT, 40 rushing yards, 1 TD (21 points)

7. Alex Smith (Kansas City Chiefs) at Los Angeles Chargers: 275 passing yards, 2 TD, 1 INT, 30 rushing yards (21 points)

8. Derek Carr (Oakland Raiders) at Washington Redskins: 325 passing yards, 2 TD (21 points)

9. Tyrod Taylor (Buffalo Bills) vs. Denver Broncos: 150 passing yards, 1 passing TD, 50 rushing yards, 1 rushing TD, 1 INT (20 points)

10. Ben Roethlisberger (Pittsburgh Steelers) at Chicago Bears: 250 passing yards, 2 TD (18 points)

11. Matt Stafford (Detroit Lions) vs. Atlanta Falcons: 250 passing yards, 2 TD, 1 INT (17 points)

12. Kirk Cousins (Washington Redskins) vs. Oakland Raiders: 250 passing yards, 2 TD, 1 INT (17 points)

13. Tom Brady (New England Patriots) vs. Houston Texans: 250 passing yards, 2 TD, 1 INT (17 points)

14. Jameis Winston (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) at Minnesota Vikings: 250 passing yards, 1 TD (14 points)

15. Jay Cutler (Miami Dolphins) at New York Jets: 225 passing yards, 1 TD (13 points)

The New Orleans Saints allowed the third-best fantasy performance from a quarterback in Week 1 (to the Minnesota Vikings' Sam Bradford) and the best fantasy performance from a quarterback in Week 2 (to the New England Patriots' Tom Brady).

Now the Saints travel to Charlotte to face the Carolina Panthers, whose offense hasn't been able to find a rhythm after two weeks.

Still, Panthers quarterback Cam Newton should have plenty of opportunities to take matters into his own hands.

He has 11 rushing attempts in his first two games, so it seems offensive coordinator Mike Shula isn't afraid to call designed runs for Newton despite the star's offseason shoulder surgery.

Although Newton has looked a little rusty throwing the ball, and although the offensive line has done a hit-or-miss job protecting him, the Saints defense might be the worst unit in the NFL right now.

Newton should see plenty of chances to score.

Top 25 Running Backs

1. Jay Ajayi (Miami Dolphins) at New York Jets: 130 rushing yards, 2 TD (25 points)

2. Le'Veon Bell (Pittsburgh Steelers) at Chicago Bears: 120 rushing yards, 1 TD, 4 receptions, 50 receiving yards (23 points)

3. Ezekiel Elliott (Dallas Cowboys) at Arizona Cardinals: 120 rushing yards, 1 TD, 4 receptions, 40 yards (20 points)

4. LeSean McCoy (Buffalo Bills) vs. Denver Broncos: 80 rushing yards, 1 TD, 4 receptions, 50 receiving yards (19 points)

5. Ty Montgomery (Green Bay Packers) vs. Cincinnati Bengals: 60 rushing yards, 5 receptions, 50 receiving yards, 1 TD (17 points)

6. Kareem Hunt (Kansas City Chiefs) at Los Angeles Chargers: 80 rushing yards, 1 TD, 3 catches, 30 receiving yards (17 points)

7. Todd Gurley (Los Angeles Rams) at San Francisco 49ers: 60 rushing yards, 1 TD, 4 receptions, 40 receiving yards (16 points)

8. Melvin Gordon (Los Angeles Chargers) vs. Kansas City Chiefs: 50 rushing yards, 4 receptions, 50 receiving yards, 1 TD (16 points)

9. Devonta Freeman (Atlanta Falcons) at Detroit Lions: 60 rushing yards, 1 TD, 3 receptions, 40 receiving yards (16 points)

10. Tarik Cohen (Chicago Bears) at Pittsburgh Steelers: 30 rushing yards, 8 receptions, 60 receiving yards, 1 TD (15 points)

11. Carlos Hyde (San Francisco 49ers) vs. Los Angeles Rams: 60 rushing yards, 1 TD, 2 receptions, 20 receiving yards (14 points)

12. Leonard Fournette (Jacksonville Jaguars) vs. Baltimore Ravens (in London): 60 rushing yards, 1 TD, 2 catches, 20 receiving yards (14 points)

13. Duke Johnson (Cleveland Browns) at Indianapolis Colts: 30 rushing yards, 4 receptions, 50 receiving yards, 1 TD (14 points)

14. Chris Thompson (Washington Redskins) vs. Oakland Raiders: 30 rushing yards, 5 receptions, 50 receiving yards, 1 TD (14 points)

15. Marshawn Lynch (Oakland Raiders) at Washington Redskins: 70 rushing yards, 1 TD (13 points)

16. Frank Gore (Indianapolis Colts) vs. Cleveland Browns: 60 rushing yards, 1 TD (12 points)

17. Jonathan Stewart (Carolina Panthers) vs. New Orleans Saints: 60 rushing yards, 1 TD (12 points)

18. Terrance West (Baltimore Ravens) at Jacksonville Jaguars (in London): 50 rushing yards, 1 TD (11 points)

19. Derrick Henry (Tennessee Titans) vs. Seattle Seahawks: 50 rushing yards, 1 TD (11 points)

20. Buck Allen (Baltimore Ravens) at Jacksonville Jaguars (in London): 50 rushing yards, 5 catches, 50 receiving yards (10 points)

21. C.J. Anderson (Denver Broncos) at Buffalo Bills: 75 rushing yards, 3 receptions, 25 receiving yards (10 points)

22. Chris Johnson (Arizona Cardinals) vs. Dallas Cowboys: 40 rushing yards, 1 TD (10 points)

23. Christian McCaffrey (Carolina Panthers) vs. New Orleans Saints: 40 rushing yards, 4 receptions, 50 receiving yards (9 points)

24. Darren Sproles (Philadelphia Eagles) vs. New York Giants: 20 rushing yards, 4 receptions, 60 receiving yards (8 points)

25. Theo Riddick (Detroit Lions) vs. Atlanta Falcons: 30 rushing yards, 3 receptions, 50 receiving yards (8 points)

Chicago Bears running back Cohen leads all players at his position with 21 targets, per Pro Football Reference.

The next-closest running back is the Los Angeles Chargers' Melvin Gordon with 14. In other words, no one is in the same stratosphere as Cohen when it comes to pass-catching opportunities.

This trend should continue moving forward. Unfortunately, the Bears' wide receiving unit has been decimated by injuries, as Cameron Meredith and Kevin White are both on injured reserve. That means the Bears need to find more creative ways to move the ball through the air, and it seems using Cohen is one solution.

Cohen is obviously a vital asset in points-per-reception leagues, where he will rack up a half or full point for each catch.

Top 45 Wide Receivers

1. Julio Jones (Atlanta Falcons) at Detroit Lions: 10 receptions, 130 yards, 2 TD (25 points)

2. Mike Evans (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) at Minnesota Vikings: 10 receptions, 130 yards, 1 TD (19 points)

3. A.J. Green (Cincinnati Bengals) at Green Bay Packers: 9 receptions, 120 yards, 1 TD (18 points)

4. Antonio Brown (Pittsburgh Steelers) at Chicago Bears: 7 receptions, 110 yards, 1 TD (17 points)

5. Michael Crabtree (Oakland Raiders) at Washington Redskins: 8 receptions, 100 yards, 1 TD (16 points)

6. Keenan Allen (Los Angeles Chargers) vs. Kansas City Chiefs: 7 receptions, 90 yards, 1 TD (15 points)

7. Jordy Nelson (Green Bay Packers) vs. Cincinnati Bengals: 8 catches, 90 yards, 1 TD (15 points)

8. Odell Beckham Jr. (New York Giants) at Philadelphia Eagles: 6 receptions, 80 yards, 1 TD (14 points)

9. Golden Tate (Detroit Lions) vs. Atlanta Falcons: 7 receptions, 80 yards, 1 TD (14 points)

10. T.Y. Hilton (Indianapolis Colts) vs. Cleveland Browns: 7 receptions, 80 yards, 1 TD (14 points)

11. Dez Bryant (Dallas Cowboys) vs. Arizona Cardinals: 6 receptions, 80 yards, 1 TD (14 points)

12. Demaryius Thomas (Denver Broncos) at Buffalo Bills: 6 receptions, 70 yards, 1 TD (13 points)

13. Robby Anderson (New York Jets) vs. Miami Dolphins: 4 receptions, 70 yards, 1 TD (13 points)

14. DeVante Parker (Miami Dolphins) at New York Jets: 6 receptions, 70 yards, 1 TD (13 points)

15. Michael Thomas (New Orleans Saints) vs. Carolina Panthers: 5 receptions, 70 yards, 1 TD (13 points)

16. Tyreek Hill (Kansas City Chiefs) at Los Angeles Chargers: 4 receptions, 70 yards, 1 TD (13 points)

17. Randall Cobb (Green Bay Packers) vs. Cincinnati Bengals: 7 catches, 70 yards, 1 TD (13 points)

18. Kelvin Benjamin (Carolina Panthers) vs. New Orleans Saints: 6 receptions, 70 yards, 1 TD (13 points)

19. Martavis Bryant (Pittsburgh Steelers) at Chicago Bears: 3 receptions, 70 yards, 1 TD (13 points)

20. Larry Fitzgerald (Arizona Cardinals) vs. Dallas Cowboys: 7 receptions, 70 yards, 1 TD (13 points)

21. DeAndre Hopkins (Houston Texans) at New England Patriots: 5 receptions, 60 yards, 1 TD (12 points)

22. Jarvis Landry (Miami Dolphins) at New York Jets: 9 receptions, 70 yards (7 points)

23. Alshon Jeffery (Philadephia Eagles) vs. New York Giants: 6 receptions, 70 yards (7 points)

24. Jeremy Maclin (Baltimore Ravens) at Jacksonville Jaguars in London: 5 receptions, 70 yards (7 points)

25. Terrelle Pryor (Washington Redskins) vs. Oakland Raiders: 6 receptions, 70 yards (7 points)

26. Marqise Lee (Jacksonville Jaguars) vs. Baltimore Ravens in London: 6 receptions, 60 yards (6 points)

27. Kendall Wright (Chicago Bears) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: 6 receptions, 60 yards (6 points)

28. Brandin Cooks (New England Patriots) vs. Houston Texans: 4 receptions, 60 yards (6 points)

29. Amari Cooper (Oakland Raiders) vs. Washington Redskins: 5 receptions, 60 yards (6 points)

30. Cooper Kupp (Los Angeles Rams) at San Francisco 49ers: 4 receptions, 50 yards (5 points)

31. Doug Baldwin (Seattle Seahawks) at Tennessee Titans: 5 receptions, 50 yards (5 points)

32. Davante Adams (Green Bay Packers) vs. Cincinnati Bengals: 5 receptions, 50 yards (5 points)

33. Jermaine Kearse (New York Jets) vs. Miami Dolphins: 4 receptions, 50 yards (5 points)

34. Emmanuel Sanders (Denver Broncos) at Buffalo Bills: 5 receptions, 50 yards (5 points)

35. Taylor Gabriel (Atlanta Falcons) at Detroit Lions: 20 rushing yards, 2 receptions, 30 yards (5 points)

36. Kenny Golladay (Detroit Lions) vs. Atlanta Falcons: 3 receptions, 50 yards (5 points)

37. Stefon Diggs (Minnesota Vikings) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 5 receptions, 50 yards (5 points)

38. Cole Beasley (Dallas Cowboys) at Arizona Cardinals: 5 receptions, 50 yards (5 points)

39. Devin Funchess (Carolina Panthers) vs. New Orleans Saints: 3 receptions, 40 yards (4 points)

40. Sterling Shepard (New York Giants) at Philadelphia Eagles: 4 receptions, 40 yards (4 points)

41. Pierre Garcon (San Francisco 49ers) vs. Los Angeles Rams: 3 receptions, 40 yards (4 points)

42. Mohamed Sanu (Atlanta Falcons) at Detroit Lions: 4 receptions, 40 yards (4 points)

43. Marvin Jones Jr. (Detroit Lions) vs. Atlanta Falcons: 4 receptions, 40 yards (4 points)

44. Tyrell Williams (Los Angeles Chargers) vs. Kansas City Chiefs: 4 receptions, 40 yards (4 points)

45. Kenny Stills (Miami Dolphins) at New York Jets: 4 receptions, 40 yards (4 points)

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Michael Crabtree is off to a great start, as he's caught 12 of his 13 targets for 163 yards and three touchdowns, per Pro Football Reference.

Although 13 targets isn't as much as other players (in fact, Houston Texans wideout DeAndre Hopkins has more than double that amount with 29), Crabtree's efficiency should be duly noted.

He plays on an exceptional offense that seems to have no weakness. The offensive line should give quarterback Derek Carr plenty of time to find weapons such as Crabtree and fellow wideout Amari Cooper.

Crabtree now enters a matchup with the Washington Redskins that could end with both teams scoring well into the 20s (or even 30s). He should be one of the best wideouts of the week yet again.

Top 15 Tight Ends

1. Zach Ertz (Philadelphia Eagles) vs. New York Giants: 7 receptions, 100 receiving yards, 1 TD (16 points)

2. Travis Kelce (Kansas City Chiefs) at Los Angeles Chargers: 7 receptions, 80 yards, 1 TD (14 points)

3. Jordan Reed (Washington Redskins) vs. Oakland Raiders: 6 catches, 80 yards, 1 TD (14 points)

4. Rob Gronkowski (New England Patriots) vs. Houston Texans: 5 receptions, 70 yards, 1 TD (13 points)

5. Evan Engram (New York Giants) at Philadelphia Eagles: 4 receptions, 50 yards, 1 TD (11 points)

6. Charles Clay (Buffalo Bills) vs. Denver Broncos: 4 receptions, 50 yards, 1 TD (11 points)

7. Hunter Henry (Los Angeles Chargers) vs. Kansas City Chiefs: 4 receptions, 50 yards, 1 TD (11 points)

8. Delanie Walker (Tennessee Titans) vs. Seattle Seahawks: 4 receptions, 50 yards, 1 TD (11 points)

9. Benjamin Watson (Baltimore Ravens) at Jacksonville Jaguars (in London): 4 receptions, 50 receiving yards, 1 TD (11 points)

10. Jared Cook (Oakland Raiders) at Washington Redskins: 4 receptions, 40 yards, 1 TD (10 points)

11. Martellus Bennett (Green Bay Packers) vs. Cincinnati Bengals: 4 receptions, 40 yards, 1 TD (10 points)

12. Austin Hooper (Atlanta Falcons) at Detroit Lions: 2 receptions, 30 yards, 1 TD (9 points)

13. Eric Ebron (Detroit Lions) vs. Atlanta Falcons: 3 receptions, 30 yards, 1 TD (9 points)

14. Kyle Rudolph (Minnesota Vikings) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 6 receptions, 60 yards (6 points)

15. Zach Miller (Chicago Bears) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: 4 receptions, 50 yards (5 points)

Last year, Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz was fifth in the NFL in targets among all tight ends with 106, per Pro Football Reference.

This year, Ertz is off to a hot start, as he's second in the NFL among tight ends with 18 targets. He also happens to be third in the entire NFL in receiving yards with 190.

It's clear he has a great rapport with Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, who is making a name for himself evading oncoming defenders with his legs.

The Wentz-Ertz connection could be one of the best combinations in football and that could show against the New York Giants on Sunday. Although the Giants defense is stout, it hasn't done well against tight ends this year.

Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten had seven catches for 59 yards and a touchdown in Week 1, and Detroit Lions tight end Eric Ebron managed five catches for 42 yards and a touchdown in Week 2.

Therefore, Ertz could have a big game Sunday.