Week 3 Fantasy Football Rankings: Breaking Down Each Position

Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

If you take a look at an athlete's or team's statistical home/away splits in any sport, you may notice some interesting tendencies.

Take a look at San Diego Padres starting pitcher Jhoulys Chacin for example. In the pitcher-friendly Petco Park, Chacin is one of the better throwers in the game, managing an 8-3 record and a 1.91 ERA this year. Away from San Diego, however, Chacin struggles mightily to the tune of a 4-7 mark and 6.93 ERA.

The Cleveland Cavaliers, who made the NBA Finals, finished 31-10 at home but didn't hit the .500 mark on the road in the regular season.

In football, home/away splits are no different. Whether they are just coincidental or actually have merit is up for debate and likely a case-by-case endeavor, but they might tell us something.

Here's a look at some new fantasy football rankings for Week 3, with a discussion on home/away splits (and a few other types of splits as well).

Top 10 Quarterbacks

1. Aaron Rodgers (Green Bay Packers) vs. Cincinnati Bengals: 350 passing yards, 4 TDs, 20 rushing yards (32 points)

2. Philip Rivers (Los Angeles Chargers) vs. Kansas City Chiefs: 325 passing yards, 3 TDs (25 points)

3. Carson Wentz (Philadelphia Eagles) vs. New York Giants: 250 passing yards, 1 TD, 1 INT, 40 rushing yards, 1 TD (23 points)

4. Matt Ryan (Atlanta Falcons) at Detroit Lions: 300 passing yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT (23 points)

5. Marcus Mariota (Tennessee Titans) vs. Seattle Seahawks: 200 passing yards, 1 TD, 50 rushing yards, 1 TD (23 points)

6. Cam Newton (Carolina Panthers) vs. New Orleans Saints: 200 passing yards, 1 TD, 1 INT, 40 rushing yards, 1 TD (21 points)

7. Alex Smith (Kansas City Chiefs) at Los Angeles Chargers: 275 passing yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT, 30 rushing yards (21 points)

8. Derek Carr (Oakland Raiders) at Washington Redskins: 325 passing yards, 2 TDs (21 points)

9. Tyrod Taylor (Buffalo Bills) vs. Denver Broncos: 150 passing yards, 1 passing TD, 50 rushing yards, 1 rushing TD, 1 INT (20 points)

10. Ben Roethlisberger (Pittsburgh Steelers) at Chicago Bears: 250 passing yards, 2 TDs (18 points)

Here are Aaron Rodgers' lifetime numbers at Lambeau Field, per Pro Football Reference: 162 touchdowns, 31 interceptions, a 66.5 percent completion percentage, a 109.0 quarterback rating and a 57-15 lifetime record.

Those stats are mind-blowing, to say the least. Against a struggling Cincinnati Bengals team that just fired their offensive coordinator and might be on the verge of a terrible season if they don't get things figured out quickly, Rodgers should have a solid game in Green Bay.

Granted, the Bengals defense is formidable, allowing just 33 points in its first two games against the Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans, but the Packers are on a much higher offensive plane than those teams.

Top 20 Running Backs

1. Jay Ajayi (Miami Dolphins) at New York Jets: 130 rushing yards, 2 TDs (25 points)

2. Le'Veon Bell (Pittsburgh Steelers) at Chicago Bears: 120 rushing yards, 1 TD, 4 receptions, 50 receiving yards (23 points)

3. Ezekiel Elliott (Dallas Cowboys) at Arizona Cardinals: 120 rushing yards, 1 TD, 4 receptions, 40 yards (20 points)

4. LeSean McCoy (Buffalo Bills) vs. Denver Broncos: 80 rushing yards, 1 TD, 4 receptions, 50 receiving yards (19 points)

5. Ty Montgomery (Green Bay Packers) vs. Cincinnati Bengals: 60 rushing yards, 5 receptions, 50 receiving yards, 1 TD (17 points)

6. Kareem Hunt (Kansas City Chiefs) at Los Angeles Chargers: 80 rushing yards, 1 TD, 3 catches, 30 receiving yards (17 points)

7. Todd Gurley (Los Angeles Rams) at San Francisco 49ers: 60 rushing yards, 1 TD, 4 receptions, 40 receiving yards (16 points)

8. Melvin Gordon (Los Angeles Chargers) vs. Kansas City Chiefs: 50 rushing yards, 4 receptions, 50 receiving yards, 1 TD (16 points)

9. Devonta Freeman (Atlanta Falcons) at Detroit Lions: 60 rushing yards, 1 TD, 3 receptions, 40 receiving yards (16 points)

10. Mike Gillislee (New England Patriots) vs. Houston Texans: 40 rushing yards, 2 TDs (16 points)

11. Tarik Cohen (Chicago Bears) at Pittsburgh Steelers: 30 rushing yards, 8 receptions, 60 receiving yards, 1 TD (15 points)

12. Carlos Hyde (San Francisco 49ers) vs. Los Angeles Rams: 60 rushing yards, 1 TD, 2 receptions, 20 receiving yards (14 points)

13. Leonard Fournette (Jacksonville Jaguars) vs. Baltimore Ravens (in London): 60 rushing yards, 1 TD, 2 catches, 20 receiving yards (14 points)

14. Duke Johnson (Cleveland Browns) at Indianapolis Colts: 30 rushing yards, 4 receptions, 50 receiving yards, 1 TD (14 points)

15. Chris Thompson (Washington Redskins) vs. Oakland Raiders: 30 rushing yards, 5 receptions, 50 receiving yards, 1 TD (14 points)

16. Marshawn Lynch (Oakland Raiders) at Washington Redskins: 70 rushing yards, 1 TD (13 points)

17. Frank Gore (Indianapolis Colts) vs. Cleveland Browns: 60 rushing yards, 1 TD (12 points)

18. Jonathan Stewart (Carolina Panthers) vs. New Orleans Saints: 60 rushing yards, 1 TD (12 points)

19. Terrance West (Baltimore Ravens) at Jacksonville Jaguars (in London): 50 rushing yards, 1 TD (11 points)

20. Derrick Henry (Tennessee Titans) vs. Seattle Seahawks: 50 rushing yards, 1 TD (11 points)

Although the Denver Broncos defense poses a tough matchup for the Buffalo Bills, running back LeSean McCoy is a dominant force in Orchard Park, New York.

Last year, McCoy rumbled for 11 touchdowns and a 5.8-yard-per-carry average at home, per Pro Football Reference. He amassed 103 yards per contest, which helped him mark his name as one of the top five backs in the league last year.

McCoy got off to another strong home start this year, rushing for 110 yards against the New York Jets in a 21-12 win. Don't be surprised if McCoy leads the Bills to an upset with a strong home performance.

Top 20 Wide Receivers

1. Julio Jones (Atlanta Falcons) at Detroit Lions: 10 receptions, 130 yards, 2 TDs (25 points)

2. Mike Evans (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) at Minnesota Vikings: 10 receptions, 130 yards, 1 TD (19 points)

3. A.J. Green (Cincinnati Bengals) at Green Bay Packers: 9 receptions, 120 yards, 1 TD (18 points)

4. Antonio Brown (Pittsburgh Steelers) at Chicago Bears: 7 receptions, 110 yards, 1 TD (17 points)

5. Michael Crabtree (Oakland Raiders) at Washington Redskins: 8 receptions, 100 yards, 1 TD (16 points)

6. Keenan Allen (Los Angeles Chargers) vs. Kansas City Chiefs: 7 receptions, 90 yards, 1 TD (15 points)

7. Jordy Nelson (Green Bay Packers) vs. Cincinnati Bengals: 8 catches, 90 yards, 1 TD (15 points)

8. Odell Beckham Jr. (New York Giants) at Philadelphia Eagles: 6 receptions, 80 yards, 1 TD (14 points)

9. Golden Tate (Detroit Lions) vs. Atlanta Falcons: 7 receptions, 80 yards, 1 TD (14 points)

10. T.Y. Hilton (Indianapolis Colts) vs. Cleveland Browns: 7 receptions, 80 yards, 1 TD (14 points)

11. Dez Bryant (Dallas Cowboys) vs. Arizona Cardinals: 6 receptions, 80 yards, 1 TD (14 points)

12. Demaryius Thomas (Denver Broncos) at Buffalo Bills: 6 receptions, 70 yards, 1 TD (13 points)

13. Robby Anderson (New York Jets) vs. Miami Dolphins: 4 receptions, 70 yards, 1 TD (13 points)

14. DeVante Parker (Miami Dolphins) at New York Jets: 6 receptions, 70 yards, 1 TD (13 points)

15. Michael Thomas (New Orleans Saints) at Carolina Panthers: 5 receptions, 70 yards, 1 TD (13 points)

16. Tyreek Hill (Kansas City Chiefs) at Los Angeles Chargers: 4 receptions, 70 yards, 1 TD (13 points)

17. Randall Cobb (Green Bay Packers) vs. Cincinnati Bengals: 7 catches, 70 yards, 1 TD (13 points)

18. Kelvin Benjamin (Carolina Panthers) vs. New Orleans Saints: 6 receptions, 70 yards, 1 TD (13 points)

19. Martavis Bryant (Pittsburgh Steelers) at Chicago Bears: 3 receptions, 70 yards, 1 TD (13 points)

20. Larry Fitzgerald (Arizona Cardinals) vs. Dallas Cowboys: 7 receptions, 70 yards, 1 TD (13 points)

Naturally, if Aaron Rodgers dominates at home, then his receivers have to be the beneficiary of that success.

That's the case for Packers wideouts Jordy Nelson and Randall Cobb.

Nelson, who has been with the Pack since 2008, has 39 home touchdowns (compared to 25 on the road) and also averages 2.21 more yards per reception, according to Pro Football Reference.

Cobb, who the Packers drafted in 2011, has five more touchdowns at home, and he also catches 5.4 percent more targets thrown his way.

They pose a serious matchup problem for any defense in the league when they are at Lambeau Field, having beaten the tough Seattle Seahawks twice in Green Bay in the last two years.

Against Cincinnati on Sunday, the Packers' passing attack may dominate.

Top 10 Tight Ends

1. Zach Ertz (Philadelphia Eagles) vs. New York Giants: 7 receptions, 100 receiving yards, 1 TD (16 points)

2. Travis Kelce (Kansas City Chiefs) at Los Angeles Chargers: 7 receptions, 80 yards, 1 TD (14 points)

3. Jordan Reed (Washington Redskins) vs. Oakland Raiders: 6 reception, 80 yards, 1 TD (14 points)

4. Rob Gronkowski (New England Patriots) vs. Houston Texans: 5 receptions, 70 yards, 1 TD (13 points)

5. Evan Engram (New York Giants) at Philadelphia Eagles: 4 receptions, 50 yards, 1 TD (11 points)

6. Charles Clay (Buffalo Bills) vs. Denver Broncos: 4 receptions, 50 yards, 1 TD (11 points)

7. Hunter Henry (Los Angeles Chargers) vs. Kansas City Chiefs: 4 receptions, 50 yards, 1 TD (11 points)

8. Delanie Walker (Tennessee Titans) vs. Seattle Seahawks: 4 receptions, 50 yards, 1 TD (11 points)

9. Benjamin Watson (Baltimore Ravens) at Jacksonville Jaguars (in London): 4 receptions, 50 receiving yards, 1 TD (11 points)

10. Jared Cook (Oakland Raiders) at Washington Redskins: 4 receptions, 40 yards, 1 TD (10 points)

For some reason or another, Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz has posted some excellent numbers against the New York Giants.

He caught eight passes for 97 yards at New York last year. In 2015, he caught nine passes for 152 yards, also in MetLife Stadium.

A couple more pedestrian stat lines are mixed in with those two performances, but the fact remains that Ertz has been a thorn in the Giants' side in recent history.

Now he and quarterback Carson Wentz are developing a great on-field rapport, which is bad news for a New York Giants team that has scuffled through its first two games.

Top 10 Kickers

1. Greg Zuerlein (Los Angeles Rams) at San Francisco 49ers: 2 FG (39-and-under), 1 FG (40-49), 1 FG (50-and-over), 1 PAT (16 points)

2. Matt Prater (Detroit Lions) vs. Atlanta Falcons: 2 FG (40-49), 1 FG (50-and-over), 2 PAT (15 points)

3. Dan Bailey (Dallas Cowboys) at Arizona Cardinals: 3 FG (39-and-under), 1 FG (40-49), 2 PAT (15 points)

4. Giorgio Tavecchio (Oakland Raiders) vs. Washington Redskins: 2 FG (39-and-under), 1 FG (40-49), 3 PAT (13 points)

5. Chris Boswell (Pittsburgh Steelers) at Chicago Bears: 2 FG (40-49), 3 PAT (11 points)

6. Blair Walsh (Seattle Seahawks) vs. Tennessee Titans: 1 FG (39-and-under), 2 FG (40-49) (11 points)

7. Adam Vinatieri (Indianapolis Colts) vs. Cleveland Browns: 2 FG (40-49), 2 PAT (10 points)

8. Matt Bryant (Atlanta Falcons) at Detroit Lions: 2 FG (39-and-under), 4 PAT (10 points)

9. Mason Crosby (Green Bay Packers) vs. Cincinnati Bengals: 2 FG (39-and-under), 4 PAT (10 points)

10. Justin Tucker (Baltimore Ravens) at Jacksonville Jaguars in London: 1 FG (39-and-under), 1 FG (40-49), 2 PAT (9 points)

Detroit Lions kicker Matt Prater has the advantage of playing indoors for at least half the season every year in the friendly kicking confines of Ford Field.

For his career, Prater is lights-out in domes. Per Pro Football Reference, Prater has made 89.8 percent of his field goals, compared to 81.1 percent in outdoor settings. Naturally, it's easier to kick indoors when you don't have to worry about wind, rain and snow, but Prater's indoor mark is incredible.

He might have a big day at home in what could be a high-scoring affair against the Atlanta Falcons.

Top 10 Defense/Special Teams Units

1. Pittsburgh Steelers (at Chicago Bears): 3 sacks, 3 INT, 7-13 PA (16 points)

2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (at Minnesota Vikings): 2 sacks, 3 INT, 1-6 PA (15 points)

3. Carolina Panthers (vs. New Orleans Saints): 3 sacks, 2 INT, 7-13 PA (11 points)

4. Minnesota Vikings (vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers): 3 sacks, 2 INT, 7-13 PA (11 points)

5. Baltimore Ravens (at Jacksonville Jaguars in London): 2 sacks, 2 INT, 7-13 PA (10 points)

6. Green Bay Packers (vs. Cincinnati Bengals): 2 sacks, 2 INT, 7-13 PA (10 points)

7. Buffalo Bills (vs. Denver Broncos): 4 sacks, 1 INT, 7-13 PA (10 points)

8. Tennessee Titans (vs. Seattle Seahawks): 4 sacks, 1 INT, 7-13 PA (10 points)

9. Miami Dolphins (at New York Jets): 3 sacks, 1 INT, 7-13 PA (9 points)

10. Philadelphia Eagles (vs. New York Giants): 3 sacks, 2 INT, 14-20 PA (8 points)

It might see bizarre to see the Tennessee Titans on a list of top-10 defenses when the unit doesn't necessarily have a reputation befitting of that lofty ranking, but the matchup might be right when the Seattle Seahawks come into town this weekend.

Seattle is struggling on offense, and the line is not protecting quarterback Russell Wilson right now. Furthermore, the Seahawks (like most teams) are not as good on the road. Last year, they went 3-5-1 (including playoffs) away from CenturyLink Field, but they were 8-1 in Seattle.

The Titans' pass rush could be a pain for Seattle's offense all game.