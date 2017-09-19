Is Jason Jordan Ready to Beat The Miz at WWE No Mercy 2017 and Hold IC Title?

Credit: WWE.com

Jason Jordan is the car that's not fully tuned up and its paint job isn't done but will be leaving the lot anyway.

The Jordan push is in full swing. It will next take the former tag team titleholder to an

Intercontinental Championship match against The Miz at WWE No Mercy 2017. WWE is invested enough in its emerging star to put the gold on him whether the timing is perfect or not.

Jordan won a Six-Pack Challenge on Monday night to become the No. 1 contender to the IC title. After outlasting The Hardy Boyz, Elias and The Miztourage, the biggest match of his solo career lies ahead.

He has the opportunity to become a singles champ for the first time. He's facing a future Hall of Famer in his first one-on-one pay-per-view bout ever.

Is this all coming before Jordan is ready? Absolutely.

But it's not as if he's miles off from being a star. He's closing in on that status, and an IC title reign would help him continue his rise.

In the ring, Jordan is a treat to watch. This is where he has most looked like champion material.

In recent bouts against Roman Reigns and John Cena, Jordan shone.

In both matches, he fired off beautiful suplexes. His offense was smooth. He infused the action with great energy.

Daily DDT was among those impressed with his work against Reigns:

It's not Jordan's wrestling that should have WWE unsure about crowning him, though. It's everything else.

Personality-wise, The Miz's No Mercy opponent is a work in progress.

Back in July, The Miz carried a Miz TV segment featuring the two men. The IC champ was the more magnetic of the two by a sizable stretch. Jordan didn't quite look comfortable under the spotlight.

After all, he had only just begun to venture out on his own after working with Chad Gable as half of American Alpha. Gable's humor and energy led the way for that duo. Now that Jordan is by his lonesome, his below-average mic skills are on full display.

Monday night was a reminder of that when Jordan stepped up to The Miz and defended his storyline father Kurt Angle.

Jordan was fine here at best. He didn't stumble over his lines but didn't show marquee-level charisma either. That's been the case throughout Jordan's title chase and his unfolding story with Angle.

As Raj Giri of Wrestling Inc pointed out, Jordan's acting needs improvement:

But while he's not a championship-level actor, WWE often allows its talents to grow into the gold they wear. The Rock (then Rocky Maivia) won the IC title only three months after his WWE debut. At that point, he most certainly wasn't the performer he later became. Still, WWE gave him a shot to prove himself.

It paid off big as The Rock morphed into one of the most entertaining acts in WWE history.

The company has crowned unproven guys like Ezekiel Jackson and Curtis Axel IC champ with the hopes they would hit. Sometimes it works. Sometimes it doesn't.

Scripting a Jordan win at No Mercy is a bit premature, but it would allow WWE to truly see what it had in him. He'd have added pressure and opportunities as IC champ without the company having to make a major investment.

As the IC titleholder, he won't be headlining shows or serve as the face of the company. He will, though, be thrust into a higher spot where he'll either flop or flourish.

Jordan isn't quite ready to wear the Intercontinental Championship, but sometimes it's best to push forward and bank on potential. That's something Jordan has a major supply of.