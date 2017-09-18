    Bayley Added to Fatal 5-Way Match for Women's Title at WWE No Mercy 2017

    Joseph ZuckerFeatured ColumnistSeptember 18, 2017

    Credit: WWE.com

    After missing out on her opportunity to challenge Alexa Bliss at SummerSlam last month, Bayley will have a shot to regain the Raw Women's Championship on Sunday at No Mercy.

    WWE announced Bayley was added to what had been a Fatal 4-Way match, making it a Fatal 5-Way. She returned from a shoulder injury Monday night on Raw:

         

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

         

