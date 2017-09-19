What Are the Comfort Levels for Fantasy Studs Heading into Week 3?

0 of 9

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images

Week 2 of the NFL season was not kind to most stud running backs.

In fact, running backs Jordan Howard, Ezekiel Elliott, LeSean McCoy, Melvin Gordon and DeMarco Murray together combined for 62 total rushing yards.

Hell, Howard, Elliott and McCoy all had under 10 total yards!

Point being: It may seem silly sometimes to analyze the value of fantasy football studs, but as you can see, they don't always turn in those amazing performances—they're human after all.

This week we have nine players: Two quarterbacks; one tight end; three running backs and three wide receivers.

Who are we starting with? Hint: He's probably my favorite running back in the entire league.