Corey Coleman Undergoes Surgery to Repair Hand Injury Suffered vs. Ravens

Jason Miller/Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns announced Monday wide receiver Corey Coleman underwent successful surgery on his right hand.

The announcement noted the surgery was for a fractured metacarpal the Baylor product suffered during Cleveland's 24-10 loss to the AFC North rival Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

According to Zac Jackson of The Athletic, rules dictate Coleman must miss at least eight games if he is placed on injured reserve following the setback.

This comes after Pat McManamon of ESPN.com noted Coleman underwent X-rays on his hand following Sunday's loss. McManamon also pointed out the receiver sat out six weeks last season because of a broken hand.

Coleman has six catches for 62 yards and a touchdown through two games this season after finishing his rookie campaign with 33 catches for 413 yards and three touchdowns. Losing him for significant time is a serious blow for the 0-2 Browns, especially since they didn't bring back Terrelle Pryor this offseason and Josh Gordon is still suspended.

Cleveland will need to rely on the combination of Kenny Britt, Ricardo Louis and Sammie Coates until Coleman is ready to return as it looks to turn around its slow start and compete for its first playoff appearance since the 2002 season.