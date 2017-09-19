Winners and Losers of Washington Redskins' Week 2 Performance

1 of 8

It's been so long since the Redskins' offense played power football and won you could be forgiven for thinking events on Sunday were a mirage. Fortunately, you can trust your eyes: the Redskins turned their running game loose and didn't stop running until the Rams cried uncle.

The reason the run game as a whole is a winner this week is because of the way everything clicked. All three running backs played well, linemen won their matchups and coaches committed to keeping the ball on the ground.

The last point may be the most pleasing. For a rare time, pass-happy head coach Jay Gruden went run-crazy. In doing so, Gruden gave the Rams a little bit of everything.

He called zone-stretch runs, just like those Washington ran for fun under predecessor Mike Shanahan. He also called power plays out of I-formation looks, along with sweeps and tosses to exploit the edges of L.A.'s defense.

One other thing Washington's offense did well was mix the straight-ahead brute force of Kelley with the lateral quickness of Thompson. The Redskins used different running styles to keep a defense off balance, and the results were spectacular.

To put what Washington achieved on the ground in Week 2 into context, consider these numbers, per CSNMidAtlantic.com's Rich Tandler:

"They got 167 rushing yards in the first half, the most the team has compiled in the first half of a game since they got 174 in the first half against the Bucs on December 12, 2010.

Robert Kelley rushed for 79 yards, Chris Thompson gained 77 on the ground and Samaje Perine got 67. The Redskins have not had three backs gain 65 yards or more in a game since December 1, 1957, when Ed Sutton (72), Jim Podoley (71) and Don Bosseler (68) did it.

Kelley rushed for 63 yards in the first quarter. That’s the most in the opening quarter since Alfred Morris gained 70 in Week 14 of 2012.

Thompson’s 77 yards came on just three carries. His average of 25.7 yards per carry was the best ever for a Redskin who had at least three carries in a game."

Doing something the team hasn't done for six decades doesn't happen by accident. It only comes about thanks to a commitment from the coaches and players to make the running game a focus.

The Redskins have resisted making such a commitment for too long. Seeing Gruden finally trust the men on the ground was more than a mere welcome sight.

It was also proof to a coach who usually lives or dies by the pass he has a different way to win this season. Not even the "possible fractured rib" suffered by Kelley, per Gruden, via ESPN.com's John Keim, can put a downer on the Redskins finally realizing they can win with the run.