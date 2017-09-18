Orioles Minor Leaguer Miguel Gonzalez Dies in Car Crash in Dominican Republic

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

Miguel Gonzalez, a minor league pitcher in the Baltimore Orioles organization, died Saturday following a car crash in the Dominican Republic, according to ESPN.com.

"Our organization is deeply saddened by the tragic passing of Miguel Gonzalez," Orioles executive vice president Dan Duquette said in a statement. "Miguel was beloved by his teammates and coaches in the Dominican Republic. Our thoughts are with his family and friends during this very difficult time."

The 21-year-old pitcher spent the past three years in the Dominican Summer League, competing for the Orioles second team in his first two seasons and the Orioles main squad in 2017. He posted a 6.56 ERA in 23.1 innings this season.

He signed with the team in 2014 as a non-draft free agent.

The Orioles honored Gonzalez with a moment of silence before Monday's game against the Boston Red Sox, per Roch Kubatko of MASN:

This is the second tragedy of this nature for Baltimore in recent years after minor leaguer Ramon Ramirez was killed in a motorcycle crash in 2016.