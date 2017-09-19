Jaelen Strong Claimed off Waivers by Jaguars After Being Cut by Texans

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Jaelen Strong will get a chance at a fresh start with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

According to Mike Kaye of First Coast News, the Jaguars claimed the receiver off waivers Tuesday after he was cut by the Houston Texans.

Strong was a third-round pick in the 2015 draft but struggled to make an impact during his time with the Texans.

He burst onto the scene with two touchdowns on two catches in his first game, but only grabbed one more touchdown over the next two years. Over 18 games in 2015 and 2016, Strong totaled just 28 catches for 292 yards.

After beginning the 2017 season with a one-game suspension, he wasn't targeted in his first game back and was waived the next day.

Strong has been limited by injuries at times and has had off-field problems, including an arrest for marijuana possession in February of 2016. However, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle believes he has made positive changes:

Considering he is still just 23 years old with good size at 6'3" and natural athleticism, the receiver maintains plenty of upside going forward in his career.

Although he was never a good fit with the Texans, a team that has gone through seven starting quarterbacks in the last three years, Strong could become a valuable contributor with his new team.

With the Jaguars needing help after losing Allen Robinson to injury, there should ample opportunity for playing time during the rest of this season.