Rob Gronkowski Confirms Groin Injury, Says It's Not Serious and He's Day-to-Day

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski isn't concerned about the groin injury he suffered in Sunday's matchup against the New Orleans Saints.

"The reports say out there it was my groin, and yes it is my groin," Gronkowski told reporters, per Phil Perry of CSNNE.com. "It's nothing serious, and I'm just day-to-day."

He also confirmed that he wasn't having any issues with his back, which required season-ending surgery last season.

