    Rob Gronkowski Confirms Groin Injury, Says It's Not Serious and He's Day-to-Day

    Timothy RappFeatured ColumnistSeptember 18, 2017

    Sep 17, 2017; New Orleans, LA, USA; New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) is tackled by New Orleans Saints safety Vonn Bell (48) during the second half of a game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Patriots defeated the Saints 36-20. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports
    Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

    New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski isn't concerned about the groin injury he suffered in Sunday's matchup against the New Orleans Saints

    "The reports say out there it was my groin, and yes it is my groin," Gronkowski told reporters, per Phil Perry of CSNNE.com. "It's nothing serious, and I'm just day-to-day."

    He also confirmed that he wasn't having any issues with his back, which required season-ending surgery last season. 

             

