WWE Announces Return of Starrcade on Nov. 25 with SmackDown Superstars

Credit: WWE.com

WWE is reviving WCW's biggest pay-per-view, announcing Monday it will hold Starrcade at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina, on Nov. 25.

The event will be nearly 34 years to the day of the first Starrcade, which ran in the Greensboro Coliseum on Nov. 24, 1983. Starrcade 2017 will be a SmackDown Live-exclusive show, and the Greensboro Coliseum shared a breakdown of the card:

Wrestling cards are always subject to change, but it's somewhat surprising the Greensboro Coliseum provided the full event more than two months in advance. The fact it listed Jinder Mahal as the world champion potentially spoils the result of his match against Shinsuke Nakamura at Hell in a Cell on Oct. 8.

There's no question bringing Starrcade back—especially during Thanksgiving weekend, when it was held during its first five years—will make wrestling fans nostalgic about WCW and the mid-to-late 1980s NWA. The mere mention of Starrcade brings a flood of memories, both positive and negative.

At the same time, the creation of brand-specific pay-per-views has further weakened the importance of each show outside of the "Big Four" PPVs: Royal Rumble, WrestleMania, SummerSlam and Survivor Series.

Beyond nostalgia, there may not be much to separate Starrcade from every other PPV on the WWE calendar, similar to when WWE brought back Clash of Champions as an homage to WCW's Clash of the Champions specials.

At least the return of Starrcade could mean WWE is one step closer to resurrecting the WarGames match, one of WCW's signature events and a precursor to the Hell in a Cell and Elimination Chamber matches.