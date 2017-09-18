Su'a Cravens Placed on Reserve/Left Squad List by Redskins, Out for Season

Brian Blanco/Getty Images

The Washington Redskins announced Monday that second-year player Su'a Cravens would miss the entire 2017 season after being placed on the reserve/left squad list. He will not be able to return even during the postseason.

"We sincerely hope that Su'a uses this time away from the club to reflect upon whether or not he'd like to resume his career in the National Football League in 2018," the team said in a statement.

Cravens was on the non-football exempt list since the start of September, but Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Sunday he was expected back to the team facility this week.

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported Cravens still may report to the facility on Tuesday, which is "consistent with a plan to return about which the team was aware."

Florio added the team made the decision "out of the blue" and did not inform Cravens until having made the move.

Cravens had originally planned to retire but changed his mind after a meeting with team officials, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

"I don't feel like I need to explain myself," he explained on Snapchat, via Darin Gantt of Pro Football Talk. "I don't feel like I have to. I think I need to follow what makes me happy, get my mental right, my well-being right, my family right."

The 2016 second-round pick out of USC showcased his versatility while playing both linebacker and safety last season, totaling 33 tackles, one sack and one interception in 11 games. The California native was set to move to strong safety full time in 2017, but he apparently had second thoughts about continuing his NFL career.

Washington's defense has struggled without him, allowing averages of 344 yards and 25 points per game during a 1-1 start. Montae Nicholson and Deshazor Everett have shared playing time at safety alongside D.J. Swearinger.