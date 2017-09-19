Week 3 Waiver Wire: Reviewing Top Pickups and Drops Likely Available

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

If you're scrambling for reinforcements after scuffling to a poor fantasy football start this season, check out the lists below and consider some players who are being added (or dropped) frequently.

Some of the players on the add side of the add-drop ledger have been given better opportunities to contribute to their teams.

On the flip side, a few dropped players (or teams) don't have those same chances anymore. However, it's always possible to find a diamond in the rough among those drops, especially when a fantasy player gives up on someone or some team after just one bad performance.

Here are the top five most frequent pickups and drops involving players rostered by less than 50 percent of Yahoo fantasy football teams. These figures are as of Monday, September 18, at 10 p.m. ET.

Pickups

Cleveland Browns WR Rashard Higgins

With wide receiver Corey Coleman out with a broken hand, and with wideout Kenny Britt struggling in his first two games, it might be time for the Cleveland Browns' Rishard Higgins to shine.

Higgins caught seven passes for 95 yards against a stout Baltimore Ravens defense on Sunday, and he is the likely No. 1 target for Cleveland in the foreseeable future. Simply put, he's a no-brainer pickup in fantasy given his opportunity.

Arizona Cardinals WR J.J. Nelson

After a five-catch, 120-yard, one-touchdown performance against the Indianapolis Colts, J.J. Nelson is a popular add in fantasy football.

However, the fact remains that the Cardinals offense is going to struggle without superstar running back David Johnson. Arizona managed to score just 13 points in regulation against a bad Indianapolis Colts defense. Against teams like Seattle, they may struggle to hit double digits.

Therefore, Sunday's performance may be an outlier for Nelson, although he has the talent to put up stat lines like that again.

New York Giants TE Evan Engram

The second-best pass-catcher on the New York Giants is Evan Engram, who poses a matchup problem for any defense.

The 6'3", 234-pound Engram is an exceptional athlete and has caught four passes in each of his first two games, including a touchdown against the Detroit Lions on Monday Night Football.

The Giants can't seem to connect on anything downfield right now, so Engram could be called on frequently to move the ball 10-15 yards at a time.

Washington Redskins RB Chris Thompson

Although Washington Redskins running back Chris Thompson is a dynamic playmaker, and although he has a great matchup against the Oakland Raiders in a game that may feature 60-plus points, keep in mind that he's only touched the ball an average of 6.5 times in his first two matchups this year.

He's in a crowded backfield that includes Rob Kelley and Samaje Perine, and Thompson's hyper-efficiency thus far (162 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns) isn't sustainable.

That being said, if Thompson starts seeing 10-15 touches per game for whatever reason, he could be a viable fantasy starter at running back or the flex spot.

Seattle Seahawks RB Chris Carson

The new man in the Seattle Seahawks backfield is Chris Carson, who looked sharp in the preseason (24 carries, 102 yards, two touchdowns) and has carried that success over to the regular season (26 carries, 132 yards).

The 23-year-old rookie out of Oklahoma State may touch the ball 15-20 times per game moving forward. He's a clear must-add if he's out there on waiver wires.

Drops

Seattle Seahawks RB Eddie Lacy

Eddie Lacy is now fourth on the Seattle Seahawks' running back depth chart behind Chris Carson, Thomas Rawls and C.J. Prosise. In fact, Rawls and Prosise seem to be far behind Carson for the No. 1 spot if the Week 2 touch count is any indication (21 for Carson, eight combined for Rawls and Prosise).

Lacy had a solid career in Green Bay, but unfortunately, it looks like his Seattle tenure won't get off the ground.

Pittsburgh Steelers TE Jesse James and Buffalo Bills TE Charles Clay

These two players go hand in hand. Both of these tight ends had fantastic Week 1 performances but so-so Week 2 games, leading to some drops around fantasy football.

Ultimately, James isn't going to be a hot name on the fantasy waiver wire, because superstars Le'Veon Bell and wide receiver Antonio Brown will see many of Pittsburgh's touches, targets and scoring opportunities.

However, there is a legitimate chance that Clay is top-three on the Bills in targets this season. Quarterback Tyrod Taylor hasn't developed chemistry with his new wideouts acquired in the offseason just yet, and it's conceivable that Clay is used frequently to move the sticks.

If either of these players is on your waiver wire, choose Clay over James.

Jacksonville Jaguars D/ST

After amassing 10 sacks and four turnovers against the Houston Texans in Week 1, Jacksonville struggled in Week 2 in a 37-16 loss to the Tennessee Titans.

Now the Jags are traveling overseas to face the Baltimore Ravens in London. Admittedly, it's a bit surprising to see Jacksonville on the drop list. Yes, the team did not fare well against Tennessee, but the Jags have a lot of young talent on defense capable of taking over a game like it did in Houston.

It's worth streaming the Jaguars defense going forward if the matchup is right. You can find better ones than a date with the Baltimore Ravens, though.

Cincinnati Bengals D/ST

The Bengals can't get much going on offense (nine points in two games), and they are about to encounter one of the worst matchups in football when they face the Green Bay Packers in Lambeau Field.

That's a recipe for disaster, as Green Bay could find itself with the ball in good position frequently, leading to more scoring opportunities. The Bengals should be avoided moving forward.