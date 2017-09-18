Andrew Luck Will Remain Out for Week 3 vs. Browns, Per Chuck Pagano

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Indianapolis Colts head coach Chuck Pagano confirmed quarterback Andrew Luck will be out for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns, the Indianapolis Star's Zak Keefer reported Monday.

Luck has missed Indianapolis' first two games of the 2017 season as he continues to recover from the shoulder surgery he underwent in January.

The Colts have started 0-2 without Luck, and his replacements, Scott Tolzien and Jacoby Brissett, are 31-of-58 for 395 yards, no touchdowns and three interceptions. Indianapolis is one of four teams without a passing touchdown through the first two weeks.

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller wondered if having Luck on the bench might be best for the Colts, though:

Tolzien and Brissett have been sacked four times apiece so far.

According to Fox 59's Mike Chappell, Pagano is confident Luck play at some point this season. However, Pagano added he isn't sure when Luck will be healthy enough to return to practice, per the Indianapolis Star's Stephen Holder.

On Sept. 10, CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora reported the Colts didn't have a definitive timeline for when Luck would debut this season. La Canfora wrote the team wanted to be patient with his recovery and that the three-time Pro Bowler was "several weeks away from being even considered for the game-day roster."