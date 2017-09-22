    T.J. Watt out vs. Bears with Groin Injury

    Rob GoldbergFeatured ColumnistSeptember 22, 2017

    PITTSBURGH, PA - AUGUST 20: T.J. Watt #90 of the Pittsburgh Steelers in action during a preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons at Heinz Field on August 20, 2017 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
    Joe Robbins/Getty Images

    A groin injury will force Pittsburgh Steelers rookie T.J. Watt to miss the team's Week 3 game against the Chicago Bears

    Per the Steelers' official injury report, Watt has already been ruled out after not being able to practice on Thursday or Friday. 

    On Tuesday, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Watt was diagnosed with a "low-grade groin strain." He suffered the injury during the first half of Pittsburgh's 26-9 win over the Minnesota Vikings in Week 2 and didn't return. 

    Per Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Watt said it "wasn't serious."

    When healthy, the 22-year-old has the ability to be an impact player on the Steelers defense. Although he was more known as the younger brother of Houston Texans star J.J. Watt, T.J. has shown he is more than that and has made a name for himself early in his football career.

    He kicked off his Steelers tenure with two sacks and an interception in his first game before getting hurt in Week 2. 

    Pittsburgh has quality depth at linebacker between Bud Dupree and James Harrison to fill in if Watt is forced to miss more time, although the team doesn't want to be without one of its key players for too long.

